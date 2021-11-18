APS school board condemns ‘senseless acts of violence’ after Nome Park shooting

AURORA | The Aurora school board started its meeting this week condemning the violence that shook Aurora Central High School on Monday.

Six students were shot in Nome Park, right next to the high school and one of the district’s administration buildings.

“These senseless acts of violence are disgusting and they should not happen in our community nor any community,” said Kayla Armstrong-Romero, president of the Aurora school board.

The drive-by shooting happened about 12:45 p.m. Monday. Six students between the ages of 14 and 18 were shot. All students are expected to survive, but two have serious injuries. No suspects have been arrested.

Armstrong-Romero also said the board and the district are “proud” of the community, and thanked students and staff, including the school resource officers who responded first to the scene and used tourniquets on at least two of the victims, according to police.

Students and staff finished the school day Monday, and were back in the building Tuesday, Armstrong-Romero said.

The comments were read by the board president at the beginning of the meeting and there was no other discussion.

In brief public comment, Linnea Reed-Ellis, president of the teachers union, also acknowledged that other schools nearby were also impacted.

“The impact goes beyond Aurora Central,” Reed-Ellis said.

The district provided additional counselors at Aurora Central, as well as added security, but released no details about how many additional staff were in the building. The Aurora Police Department also said it would step up patrols around the school and park this week.

