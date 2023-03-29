APS names 3 local administrators as finalists for superintendent post

AURORA | Candidates from across the country applied for the role of the next APS superintendent, but the three final candidates are all current or former leaders in Aurora’s two school districts.

The school board announced the three finalists at a special meeting Tuesday evening, after deliberating in closed session for about two hours. The finalists are:

-Nia Campbell, APS’ current chief academic officer

-Michael Giles, Cherry Creek Schools’ assistant superintendent of equity, culture and community engagement

-Andre Wright, senior vice president at consulting firm MGT and former APS chief academic officer

The school board voted 6-1 to announce the selected finalists, with board member Michael Carter the sole no vote. Carter declined to comment on his vote after the meeting.

The board began the process of searching for a new leader after former Superintendent Rico Munn announced in December that he would not be seeking to renew his current contract, which expires in July, and would step down a semester early. Munn said his departure was prompted by a “conflict of vision” with the school board, which he has clashed with at times.

The school board contracted with the firm HYA, an education-focused search firm which has worked with a number of other metro districts, to lead the search. The firm held a series of community meetings and focus groups in February to solicit feedback on the process, finding that people wanted the new superintendent to have a background in public education, a track record with diversity and experience in a large school district.

Overall, the district received 28 applications for the positions. At Tuesday’s meeting, board president Debbie Gerkin said that 17 applicants were men and 11 were women. Eight candidates were from Colorado, seven were from Texas and three were from California, with the other 10 from states across the country, including Alaska.

Six were selected by HYA with the approval of the board to move on to further interviews. The semifinalists, who were not named, were selected based on the community feedback gathered by HYA.

The board met in closed session on Sunday and Monday to interview the candidates, one of whom ended up dropping out of the process for undisclosed reasons, according to APS.

The final candidates are scheduled to visit the district in person the week of April 10, where each will spend a full day touring schools and meeting with APS students, employees and community members.

The board will then hold additional interviews on April 17 and anticipates naming a designee in late April or early May for an anticipated start date of July 1, Gerkin said.

Both the search firm and Gerkin have previously said that the district had a strong candidate pool to draw from, and on Tuesday Gerkin said she was “extremely pleased” by the number and quality of applicants the search received.

Munn had been with APS for almost a decade when he stepped down, longer than any other current superintendent among the state’s five largest districts. During that time APS improved its graduation rates and narrowed the achievement gaps between white students and students of color, but also dealt with the educational fallout of the pandemic and a decline in enrollment. The latter issue led the district to implement a new long-term facilities plan that included closing a number of district schools, which prompted backlash from families and teachers.

The new superintendent will face a number of challenges, including navigating a divided school board, boosting student achievement post-pandemic and addressing social issues such as a rise in youth violence and mental health concerns. The superintendent will also be tasked with trying to rebuild trust in the organization, something that was highlighted as a challenge in HYA’s report.

“The superintendent is the leader who sets the tone for everybody else in the organization,” Gerkin said in an earlier interview.

This is a developing story and will be updated.