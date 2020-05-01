APS food for kids and families makes the half-million mark

AURORA | By Friday, Aurora Public Schools staff will have doled out half-million free meals to Aurorans since schools shuttered in mid-March, according to the district.

APS said in a statement Thursday that its free meal program, which provides free breakfasts, lunches and dinners at locations around Aurora to kids and also adults, will have reached half a million meals served on Friday since March 17.

Meals served to students at school is a crucial source of nutrition for many Aurora families.

Metro-area school districts stepped up early in the pandemic to set up free meal programs. APS later expanded its free meals to include adults, thanks to philanthropic donations.

Colorado schools serve up 235,000 lunches every day to students who might otherwise not have access to that meal — amounting to 38.3 million lunches each year throughout the state, according to Stephanie Perez-Castillo, a policy analyst at Colorado Children’s Campaign focused on childhood nutrition issues.

See the full list of meal pick-up times and locations online at https://aurorak12.org/2020/03/16/aps-meals/.