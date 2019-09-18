APS extends Superintendent Munn’s contract despite effort to derail it

AURORA | APS Superintendent Rico Munn will lead the Aurora Public Schools district for three more years after the school board voted 5-2 Tuesday to extend it despite an effort to delay the vote.

The APS school board voted Tuesday night to extend Munn’s contract from July 2020, when it would have expired, until June 30, 2023. School board directors Kyla Armstrong-Romero and Marques Ivey voted against the extension.

After the vote, Munn thanked the school board for the “honor” to “continue the work for the next several years.”

School board members did not speak to the decision during the public meeting.

Munn’s contract began in 2013. School board members later extended the contract in 2016 and again in 2018.

This year’s contract extension process drew scrutiny from Bruce Wilcox, president of the Aurora Education Association teacher union.

He told the school board he was speaking for “silenced” teachers whose voices he said were not heard in the contract considerations.

Last month, Wilcox proposed that the school board delay the vote until after the Nov. 5 elections. Three of seven voting school board seats are up for grabs, possibly changing the political makeup of the board.

Munn’s tenure has brought some slow and steady improvement to the troubled school district.

When the APS school board first hired Munn in 2013, the low-performing district was veering toward a state government takeover of schools. APS later improved enough to maintain control of its schools and has improved slowly and steadily since in Colorado Department of Education ratings.

Some schools continue to struggle with very low ratings, including Gateway High School, North Middle School and Aurora Central High School.