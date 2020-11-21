AFFIDAVIT: Honk at Aurora traffic light prompted road rage murder Monday

AURORA | An Aurora teenager shot a 54-year-old father of three after he honked at the man while both of their cars were idling at a stop light, according to courts documents obtained by The Sentinel Saturday.

Aurora police have accused 19-year-old Romeo Thompson of fatally shooting 54-year-old Phillip Hunt near the intersection of East Yale Avenue and East Brown Drive shortly before 11:45 a.m. Nov. 16.

Investigators said Hunt was stopped at a traffic light in front of Thompson at the intersection of East Iliff Avenue and South Chambers Road, according to an arrest affidavit filed against Thompson. Hunt was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee and was accompanied by his wife, Donna Hunt, in the front passenger seat. Thompson was also driving a Cherokee and accompanied by a 22-year-old woman.

Donna Hunt told police that Thompson honked at her husband after the light turned green.

“Phillip became annoyed that someone had honked at him and slowly accelerated eastbound,” Aurora Detective Ethan Snow wrote in the arrest document.

Thompson then pulled beside the Hunts’ Jeep and threw what was believed to be a Gatorade bottle at their vehicle. Phillip proceeded to chase Thompson at high speed across the city before the two eventually stopped at Yale and Brown.

The two men got out of their cars and immediately began arguing before eventually engaging in a physical fight, police said. During the struggle, Thompson shot Phillip in the torso with a black handgun he had in his waistband, he later told police in an interview.

After Phillip had already fallen to the ground, Thompson shot him again, he admitted to police. Thompson then noticed that Phillip had grabbed the former’s cell phone at some point during the fracas and refused to give it back, according to the affidavit. Thompson then shot Phillip a third and final time, he told police.

Phillip Hunt was pronounced dead at the Medical Center of Aurora about 30 minutes later. He is survived by his wife and three children.

Thompson and his passenger then fled in their Jeep, though Thompson shortly thereafter exited the car and continued on foot. Police arrested Thompson behind the Circle K gas station at East Alameda Avenue and South Buckley Road a short time later.

Thompson is currently being held on a first-degree murder charge without bond at the Arapahoe County jail, according to county records. He’s set to appear next in court at 9 a.m. Dec. 2.

He has a slew of additional pending cases in Arapahoe County, including a pair of lower-level misdemeanors filed last year and a pair of felony cases filed in juvenile court in 2017, according to jail records.

Hunt’s family has set up a GoFundMe to cover expenses related to his death. The campaign had raised $20,690 of its $30,000 goal as of Saturday morning.