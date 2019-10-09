AFFIDAVIT: April shooting in Aurora barbershop spurred by bungled marijuana deal

1 of 2

AURORA | A triple shooting in an Aurora barbershop this April was the result of a soured drug deal, newly released court documents reveal.

Following multiple court motions filed by The Sentinel, an Arapahoe County District Court judge on Monday ruled to release an arrest affidavit that details what precipitated three men being shot shortly after 5 p.m. on April 19 inside the Diamond Cuts Barber Lounge at 1450 S. Havana St.

Police responded to the shop inside Havana Tower at about 5:15 p.m. after receiving reports that multiple people had been shot inside the building, Aurora police confirmed earlier this spring.

Three people, 26-year-old Mitchell Williams, 25-year-old Dajuan Williams and 26-year-old Paul Britton were later taken to local hospitals with gunshot wounds, according to an arrest affidavit filed in Arapahoe County District Court. All three men survived the shooting.

Dajuan Williams later told police that the shooting occurred after Britton attempted to pay 21-year-old Boaz Powell $20,000 for 15 pounds of marijuana, according to an arrest affidavit filed against Powell. Britton reneged on the deal “because of the poor quality of the marijuana,” according to what Dajuan Williams told police.

Britton and Powell then wrestled over a Glock 27 handgun with an extended magazine before the latter shot the former in the leg. Britton then brandished his own handgun and shot Dajuan. Mitchell Williams, a barber in the shop, was reportedly shot in the back during the crossfire. The two Williams’ are not related, investigators determined.

Witnesses later told police they watched Powell flee the scene in a black or gray Mercedes sedan. Lenny Likimbat, a co-owner of the barber shop, told police he watched a man matching Powell’s description jump out of a second-story window, run to a Mercedes sedan and flee the scene after the shooting.

Police later found a duffel bag containing about 16 pounds of marijuana and several spent shell casings in an office that had been converted into a recording studio in the back of the barber shop.

After initially outlining an alibi to police, Dajuan told investigators Powell surreptitiously roped him into the botched drug deal. He said he agreed to give Powell a ride in exchange for gas money, let Powell drive his car and helped him carry the duffel bag inside the barbershop without knowing what it contained.

Dajuan later identified Powell and Britton in a photo lineup. He told investigators “he was over a million percent positive” in his identifications, according to the affidavit.

Both Powell and Britton have extensive criminal histories in Colorado, according to state crime records. Britton has been arrested on felony theft, assault and weapons charges, and Powell has been previously arrested on murder, burglary and weapons charges. Powell is also a member of the “Rich Boy Gang,” according to Aurora police records. He has a tattoo of a dollar sign under his right eye.

Dajuan Williams has never been arrested in Colorado, according to Colorado Bureau of Investigation records.

Powell is currently facing more than a dozen charges related to the April shooting, including a trio of counts related to attempted first-degree murder, and several possible sentence enhancers, according to court records. He’s currently being held at the Arapahoe County jail on a $500,000 bond. If he were to post bond, Powell would be precluded from fraternizing with known gang members.

Britton has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and felony assault, according to court records. He posted a $100,000 bond 11 days after the shooting.

Both men are represented by public defenders, though Britton is receiving counsel from an attorney with the state office of alternate defense counsel, which is intended to help the state avoid potential conflicts of interest.

Powell and Britton are both scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 4.