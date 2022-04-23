5 injured in 4 Aurora shootings in less than 24 hours

AURORA | Police are investigating a spate of Aurora shootings that started just before midnight Friday.

Police were called late Thursday night to investigate a shooting near 14091 E. Colfax Ave. after an unidentified man there called dispatchers saying he’d been shot.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital. Police said his injuries were reported as non-life-threatening.

Police said they had no identifying information about the suspect nor the shooting suspect’s car.

The next morning, multiple people called Aurora Police dispatch to report a shooting near 140 Del Mar Circle in Hoffman Heights.

Police said at about 10:30 a.m. that an unidentified victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

No details about the victim were released, other than the victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

At about 4:30 p.m., police said schools near the 1300 block of East Kansas Drive were briefly placed on “secure perimeter” while officers investigated a shooting in the area.

Police said only that they discovered a 32-year-old shooting victim.

At about 7:30 p.m., police were called to investigate a shooting near East 11th Avenue and Havana Street.

An officer at the scene used a tourniquet to stop the bleeding of an adult man injured by gunfire, and he was taken to a nearby hospital.

A short time later, police were informed that another unidentified man had arrived at a nearby hospital suffering from a gunshot wound, and the two cases appear to be related.

“Both injured parties are in stable condition,” police said in a social media post. “Investigation is ongoing but initial information is that these parties are known to each other and it was not a random incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.