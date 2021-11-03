2021 ELECTION RESULTS: Aurora City Council, Cherry Creek and Aurora Public schools, state and local ballot questions

AURORA | After weeks of acrimonious campaigning, ending in what looks to be light voter turnout, voters across the Aurora region have weighed in on races for Aurora City Council, school boards for Aurora Public Schools and Cherry Creek schools, and tax-related measures statewide.

First returns in the all-mail-ballot election show that conservative candidates were faring well in city council races but not in local school board elections.

Early returns appear to show three statewide measures trailing.

Aurora City Council

Initial results show that conservatives Danielle Jurinsky and Dustin Zvonk are leading among voters in Douglas and Arapahoe counties for the at-large race. In Adams County, John Ronquillo leads that pack, followed by Zvonek.

Of the three candidates in Ward I, incumbent Crystal Murillo is leading with about 50% of the vote. In highly-contested Ward II, candidates Steve Sundberg, a Republican bar and grill owner, is leading Democrat Bryan Lindstorm, an Aurora Public Schools teacher, by 929 votes. Jessica Giammalvo and Robert Hamilton round out the candidates with less than 15% of the vote each.

In Ward III, the race between Ruben Medina, who previously worked with the city’s recreation department, and pastor Jono Scott is separated by about 400 votes. Scott is leading.

Aurora Public Schools Board of Education

Early results from Arapahoe County show Anne Keke, Debbie Gerkin and Michael Carter leading in the race for Aurora Public Schools board of education, with Christy Cummings and Danielle Tomwing trailing several percentage points behind.

With only one incumbent in the race and four seats up, the election could change the shape of the seven-member board, which has struggled during the pandemic with how to stick to its policies and how to work together.

Gerkin is a former APS teacher and principal, and is running for a second term on the board. She has campaigned on equity in the classroom, increasing outreach to parents and community members and more focus on social-emotional learning

Keke is a teacher with a doctorate in criminal justice. Her campaign website lists reversing pandemic learning loss, recruiting more teachers of color and combating the school-to-prison pipeline as some of her main issues.

Carter is a criminal defense attorney married to an APS teacher. He told the Sentinel that making sure students from across the district are helped equally is an important priority of his.

Tomwing works in IT operations and is chair of the Vanguard Classical Schools school board, a public charter school in Aurora. Her website lists innovation, improving education opportunities for all students and strengthening the district’s support system as her top priorities.

Cummings has a master’s degree in psychology and has taught at community colleges across the state for over two decades. She has cited academic achievement, school choice and mental health as her main priorities for the district.

Carter, Gerkin and candidate Tramaine Duncan have been endorsed by the Aurora Education Association. Incumbent Marques Ivey was also going to be endorsed by the union but dropped out of the running in September without giving a reason.

Keke has raised the most out of all the candidates, receiving $27,000 in contributions and spending $17,000.

Groups backed by teachers unions and charter school groups spent the most in the election, according to campaign finance documents.

Union-backed Students Deserve Better has spent over $16,000 on mailings supporting candidates Debbie Gerkin, Tramaine Duncan and Michael Carter and an equal amount on mailings opposing Christy Cummings and Danielle Tomwing.

Charter school-backed Raising Colorado has spent over $25,000 each on mailings supporting Anne Keke and Tomwing. The conservative education reform group Ready Colorado has spent $900 supporting Cummings, Tomwing and Keke. The Colorado League of Charter Schools spent tens of thousands on candidates in Aurora and Denver, including Keke and Tomwing.

The incoming board members will have a long list of issues to focus on, with reversing the effects of COVID-19 learning loss a top priority for all candidates. They will also be responsible for overseeing district efforts to bridge the achievement gap for students of color, retain more teachers of color, implement federal COVID relief funding in ways targeted to support students and implement Blueprint APS, its building plan responding to demographic changes in Aurora.

Ballot Question 1A – Arapahoe County Open Space

Arapahoe County voters have overwhelmingly agreed to extend a sales tax benefiting open spaces across Aurora.

Early returns show that 75% of residents who cast a ballot decided to extend a tax that charges residents a quarter of a penny on retail purchases made within Aurora’s largest county. First approved by voters in 2003, the tax benefits the maintenance and creation of the county’s 70 miles of trails, 168 parks and 31,000 acres of open space.

The tax has netted about $360 million since it was first levied in 2004. Following a re-authorization by voters in 2011, it was set to expire in 2023.

The new measure approves the tax in perpetuity. It could only be axed following an additional vote of the people.

The referred measure doesn’t increase the current tax, but it rejiggers certain allocations, bumping the percentage of dollars available for maintenance and reducing the pot available for the purchase of new space and trail creation. Half of the tax dollars would remain shared with the county’s various cities and towns.

A similar but unrelated measure in a special district that encompasses a large chunk of Centennial along Aurora’s southern border that asked voters to prolong an existing mill levy for trails and parks also appears poised to pass, polls show. More than two thirds of initial ballots counted approved of the 2.14 mill levy that was originally used to help finance the construction of the Trails Recreation Center and skate park on East Lake Avenue in Centennial.

State Prop 78 — Custodial funds oversight

Early returns on Election Day indicate the Colorado electorate has turned its nose at a proposal seeking to alter how local officials can spend money from federal grants, legal settlements and other sources that don’t stem from state taxes.

Results released just after 7 p.m. on Nov. 2 showed that more than 56% of voters rejected Amendment 78, which aims to create a new pot of funding — dubbed the custodial fund transparency account — that would absorb dollars from private donors and federal benefactors and thrust them under the discretion of the state legislature. To spend the money, state lawmakers would have to allocate the funds through a novel hearing process that would include public input.

Currently, these so-called custodial funds, which include gifts to public universities and the billions afforded to the state through the federal CARES Act last year, are handed straight to various state entities like the governor’s office or the state attorney general. The legislature’s powerful joint budget committee doesn’t typically deal with such monies as officials who sit on the panel only handle funds regularly allocated to various state agencies.

Proponents of the measure, namely proxies of the conservative group Colorado Rising State Action, have for months argued that the amendment would enhance overall transparency by magnetizing more eyeballs to funds that are typically spent at the discretion of a sole governmental agent.

“This ballot initiative will end slush funds for executive branch offices,” Colorado Rising State Action wrote on its Facebook page when the measure was given the green-light for ballot approval in August. “Every dollar Colorado spends should be authorized by your representatives in the state legislature.”

The group shepherded the measure to the ballot via hundreds of thousands of signature petitions earlier this summer.

State budget analysts have predicted that the measure would hike state spending by about $1 million annually via new staffers needed to oversee the process.

State Prop 119 — Extracurricular funds for students

A proposal to increase taxes on retail marijuana sales and create a new panel designed to buoy extracurricular activities for Colorado students has gotten an initial thumbs down from the state electorate, early returns show.

With just about 9% of eligible voters’ ballots returned Tuesday night, about 52% of voters spurned proposition 119, which aims to ramp up sales tax on retail marijuana sales in the coming years, eventually bringing the total to 20% in 2024. In turn, the revenue from those increases would fund the so-called Learning Enrichment and Academic Progress program, or LEAP, providing out-of-school help via tutoring, language classes, mental health services and other opportunities for kids ages 5 to 17. Children whose families earn an income at or below the federal poverty level would be given priority.

The new program would be run by a new, nine-member entity that would be appointed by the governor and operate outside of the purview of the state board of education.

In the first few years of implementation, the proposal would divert roughly another $20 million from State Land Trust revenues to the new program, according to legislative budget analysts. After 2023, $20 million from the state general fund would be siphoned into the LEAP pot.

Colorado regularly ranks among the states that spend the least on local students, analyses show. This year, the state spent about $10,200 per pupil, which is less than half of what is spent in the highest ranking states, like New York and Connecticut.

A lengthy and bipartisan list of state legislators, including Democratic Aurora Sen. Rhonda Fields, gave a nod of support to the measure.

While school districts and teachers will be given priority to provide services through the new program, third-party educational providers would also apply to participate.

State Prop 120 — Multifamily property tax relief

A proposal that sought to reduce property taxes for certain landlords and lift revenue caps to backfill state funds appears poised for failure, initial vote counts reported by the Colorado Secretary of State show.

As of about 7:20 p.m. Nov. 2, nearly 56% of counted ballots appeared to indicate that voters shunned proposition 120, which aimed to lessen taxes on all property assessed in the state.

Even if passed, bipartisan legislation signed by Gov. Jared Polis earlier this year meant the proposition would only affect owners of multi-family homes and hoteliers.

Under current law, the measure would cut the property tax assessment rate for multi-family dwelling owners from 7.15% to 6.5% starting next year. Similarly, owners of hotels, motels and bed and breakfasts would see their rates dwindle from 29% to 26.4%.

Without the measure, state law stipulates that tax rates will dip for the next two years but rebound by 2024. The proposal before voters this Election Day would keep the rate flat for years to come, and backers have threatened to take legal action to toss the new law that watered down the measure. If successful in court, that would mean vast tax reductions for all property owners in Colorado, and losses of hundreds of millions of dollars for various districts and counties.

Statewide, the proposed cuts would reduce local government revenues by about $50 million annually in the coming years, with higher reductions down the line due to scheduled increases in the multi-family assessment rate, according to state budget analysts. That translates to losses for counties, school districts, fire protection networks and other special districts across the Centennial State.

In Arapahoe County, estimates show revenues would be down nearly $17 million next year, according to calculations from the Common Sense Institute. Similarly, losses would total about $13 million in Adams County and $7 million in Douglas County.

At the same time, the measure sought to temporarily lift the seal on up to $25 million in annual TABOR caps for the next five years, freeing up more state funds to hand to counties that offer breaks to vulnerable populations through the so-called homestead exemption.

The relief valve allows people over 65 years old and military veterans disabled during their service to lop off 50% of up to $200,000 of assessed property value from their tax payment.

The right-leaning groups that brought the measure to fruition have argued that the tax breaks would encourage more investment in an air-tight market, ideally leading to more multi-family construction.

“Colorado property tax bills are skyrocketing, hurting families and businesses,” Colorado State Rising Action wrote on its Facebook page last month in support of the measure. “(Proposition 120) will deliver critical relief that will fuel economic growth and make Colorado more affordable.”

The measure marks the second year in a row that residents were tasked with mulling the state’s property tax formulas after long standing scaffolding was nixed when Amendment B killed the Gallagher Amendment in 2020.

