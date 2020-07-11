2 women on Highline Canal trail in Aurora separately assaulted by men with boards

AURORA | Two separate assaults involving different suspects on the Highline Canal in the Highland Park Neighborhood in Aurora both involved the victims being attacked with a wood board, according to Aurora Police.

A woman jogging Saturday at about 6 a.m. on the trail near East First Avenue and Moline Street “was attacked by an unknown man who struck her several times with a board,” police said in a statement. “She sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital where she is currently being treated.”

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male in his 20s, approximately 5 fee 7 inches tall with an athletic build. The victim said he has short, black “high and tight” hair. He was wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Police said the man was spotted later in the morning wearing a gray sweatshirt and was seen riding a children’s bicycle. Police did not say who saw the man later or at what time. They also did not release other information about the victim.

The first and similar assault was at about 11:30 a.m. July 8 near East Second Avenue when a man approached a woman riding her bike. She was with her children, police reported.

“She was approached by an unknown man who swung a two-by-four board at her, striking her, and knocking her off her bicycle,” police said in a statement.

The woman said she and her children fled and called police. She was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for minor injuries, police said.

“The suspect in the July 8th assault is described as a black male who is approximately 6-foot-tall with curly hair,” police said. “He was wearing a red shirt and black shorts at the time of the crime.”

Police say they have since increased patrols in the area.

“Our officers and detectives have been canvasing the area looking for the assailants and potential witnesses to these two attacks,” Aurora Police Lt. Chris Amsler said in a statement. “If the public sees either of these two individuals they are advised not to approach them and to call 911 immediately.”

Police offer these tips to remain safe:

— “Pay attention to your surroundings. Criminals tend to avoid people who appear self-assured, so walk purposefully and with confidence.”

— “Avoid walking at night or in dimly lit areas. If you must walk in the evening, walk in pairs whenever possible and along familiar routes.”

— “Trust your instincts. If you feel you are in danger, respond immediately. If you feel someone is following you or could hurt you, yell ‘Fire’ instead of ‘help.’ People are more likely to respond to your call for assistance.”