2 teens sentenced to 7 years for roles in 2021 Hinkley High shooting

AURORA | Two teenagers were handed seven-year terms in a youth detention facility last week for their roles in a 2021 shooting outside of Aurora’s Hinkley High School that injured three students.

Dalen Brewer, 18, and Larry Jefferson, 17, have been named publicly, and identified by the Sentinel, because of the gravity of the crime.

Both were tried as adults. Arapahoe County Judge Ryan James Stuart sentenced the two to serve their time at the Youthful Offender System facility in Pueblo, with a 25-year sentence in the Department of Corrections suspended until they finish the Pueblo program.

“These defendants put many lives at risk during what should have been a normal lunch hour on campus,” District Attorney John Kellner said in a news release. “Kids, their parents and teachers all deserve to feel safe at school. While no sentence can fully restore the lost feeling of security, it should deter future acts of senseless violence at school.”

Police have said the shooting in the parking lot at Hinkley High School was related to a conflict between rival gang members. The news release from Kellner’s office said Brewer and Jefferson were captured on surveillance video shooting handguns out of the window of a truck during the incident.

Brewer and Jefferson pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted murder. Another teen, Alejandro Carillo, pleaded guilty to the same crime and is scheduled to be sentenced April 17. A fourth teen’s case was sent to juvenile court and has not been named.

“No sentence can make the victims whole or take away the trauma of having your sense of safety at school shattered,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Andrew Steers said in the same release. “We respect the court’s decision to sentence to the Youthful Offender System.”