2 men shot, wounded Saturday evening in central Aurora

AURORA | Two men were taken to a nearby hospital Saturday evening after being shot while near East Adriatic Drive and South Rifle Way, police said.

“Both are expected to survive,” police said in a social media post.

No other details were released. Police said the circumstances surrounding the shootings and information about the suspect was unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.