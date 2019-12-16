1 man dead after flipping truck to avoid SUV in east Aurora Monday

AURORA | Aurora police are investigating a car crash near the Vista PEAK campus the left one man dead Monday evening.

Police were dispatched to the intersection of East Fourth Place and Harvest Road sometime around 4:30 p.m. Dec. 16 after receiving multiple calls regarding a two-car crash in the area, according to Sgt. Greg Garcia, spokesman for the Aurora Police Department.

First responders found a man who had been ejected from a pickup truck while swerving to avoid an SUV that had pulled into his path of travel, according to Garcia. The man’s truck flipped as a result of the maneuver. He was pronounced dead an University Hospital several hours later.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the man in the coming days.

Investigators have determined the pickup truck driver was traveling south on Harvest when the SUV driver pulled in front of him.

Police said the driver of the SUV is cooperating with investigators, though it is unclear if any charges have been filed.

Garcia said neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected to be factors in the fatal collision.

The crash marks at least the 32nd traffic-related death in the city so far this year.