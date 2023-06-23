File – Planned Parenthood advocacy programs manager, Allison Terracio, is reflected in a table as signs sit in the clinic’s office in Columbia, S.C., Friday, May 27, 2022. One year ago, the U.S. Supreme Court rescinded a five-decade-old right to abortion, prompting a seismic shift in debates about politics, values, freedom and fairness. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

FILE – President Joe Biden speaks at the White House in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022, after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. One year ago, the U.S. Supreme Court rescinded a five-decade-old right to abortion, prompting a seismic shift in debates about politics, values, freedom and fairness. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

FILE – Lilo Blank, 23, of Philadelphia, left, who supports abortion rights, and Lisa Verdonik, of Arlington, Va., who is anti-abortion, talk about their opposing views on abortion rights, Friday, May 13, 2022, outside the Supreme Court in Washington, ahead of expected abortion rights rallies across the country on Saturday. One year ago, the U.S. Supreme Court rescinded a five-decade-old right to abortion, prompting a seismic shift in debates about politics, values, freedom and fairness. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

FILE – An abortion-rights protester displays a placard during a demonstration outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court’s landmark abortion cases. One year ago, the U.S. Supreme Court rescinded a five-decade-old right to abortion, prompting a seismic shift in debates about politics, values, freedom and fairness. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe, File )

FILE – An anti-abortion supporter sits behind a sign that advises the Jackson Women’s Health Organization clinic is still open in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, July 6, 2022. One year ago, the U.S. Supreme Court rescinded a five-decade-old right to abortion, prompting a seismic shift in debates about politics, values, freedom and fairness. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

FILE – Emma Rousseau of Oakland, N.J., her mouth bound with a red, white and blue netting, attends a rally on the Fourth of July to protest for abortion rights, at Lafayette Park in front of the White House in Washington, Monday, July 4, 2022. One year ago, the U.S. Supreme Court rescinded a five-decade-old right to abortion, prompting a seismic shift in debates about politics, values, freedom and fairness. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

FILE – An abortion-rights supporter, who declined to give her name, chants while marching through San Francisco’s Mission District on Saturday, May 14, 2022. One year ago, the U.S. Supreme Court rescinded a five-decade-old right to abortion, prompting a seismic shift in debates about politics, values, freedom and fairness. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

FILE – Anti-abortion activists holding rosaries, rally outside of the U.S. Supreme Court during the March for Life in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. One year ago, the U.S. Supreme Court rescinded a five-decade-old right to abortion, prompting a seismic shift in debates about politics, values, freedom and fairness. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

FILE – Anti-abortion activists have a pray as they rally outside of the U.S. Supreme Court during the March for Life in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. One year ago, the U.S. Supreme Court rescinded a five-decade-old right to abortion, prompting a seismic shift in debates about politics, values, freedom and fairness. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

FILE – An unoccupied recovery area, left, and an abortion procedure room are seen at a Planned Parenthood Arizona facility in Tempe, Ariz., on June 30, 2022. On Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, the Arizona Court of Appeals concluded that abortion doctors can’t be prosecuted under a pre-statehood law that criminalizes nearly all abortions. One year ago, the U.S. Supreme Court rescinded a five-decade-old right to abortion, prompting a seismic shift in debates about politics, values, freedom and fairness. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

FILE – Kinga Gebauer holds a sign in front of the Walgreens corporate headquarters during a protest over plan to sell abortion pills Walgreens Deerfield Headquarters in Deerfield, Ill., Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. One year ago, the U.S. Supreme Court rescinded a five-decade-old right to abortion, prompting a seismic shift in debates about politics, values, freedom and fairness. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

FILE – A doctor uses a hand-held Doppler probe on a pregnant woman to measure the heartbeat of the fetus on Dec. 17, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. One year ago, the U.S. Supreme Court rescinded a five-decade-old right to abortion, prompting a seismic shift in debates about politics, values, freedom and fairness. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

FILE -Stephen Parlato of Boulder, Colo., holds a sign that reads “Hands Off Roe!!!” as abortion rights advocates and anti-abortion protesters demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington. One year ago, the U.S. Supreme Court rescinded a five-decade-old right to abortion, prompting a seismic shift in debates about politics, values, freedom and fairness. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

FILE – Bottles of the drug misoprostol sit on a table at the West Alabama Women’s Center, March 15, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. One year ago, the U.S. Supreme Court rescinded a five-decade-old right to abortion, prompting a seismic shift in debates about politics, values, freedom and fairness. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed, File)

FILE – A patient prepares to take the first of two combination pills, mifepristone, for a medication abortion during a visit to a clinic in Kansas City, Kan., on Oct. 12, 2022. One year ago, the U.S. Supreme Court rescinded a five-decade-old right to abortion, prompting a seismic shift in debates about politics, values, freedom and fairness. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

FILE – People attend an abortion-rights rally at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, June 24, 2022. One year ago, the U.S. Supreme Court rescinded a five-decade-old right to abortion, prompting a seismic shift in debates about politics, values, freedom and fairness. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Choices Center for Reproductive Health President and CEO Jennifer Pepper poses for a photo at the clinic Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Carbondale, Ill. A year after the U.S. Supreme Court ended a nationwide right to abortion, lawmakers, courts and voters are still determining exactly how the legal landscape could settle. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Anti-abortion advocates celebrate outside the Supreme Court in Washington on June 24, 2022, following the court’s decision to end constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years. One year ago, the U.S. Supreme Court rescinded a five-decade-old right to abortion, prompting a seismic shift in debates about politics, values, freedom and fairness. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

One year ago Saturday, the U.S. Supreme Court rescinded a five-decade-old right to abortion, prompting a seismic shift in debates about politics, values, freedom and fairness.

Twenty-five million women of childbearing age now live in states where the law makes abortions harder to get than they were before the ruling.

Decisions about the law are largely in the hands of state lawmakers and courts. Most Republican-led states have restricted abortion. Fourteen ban abortion in most cases at any point in pregnancy. Twenty Democratic-leaning states have protected access to abortion.

In Colorado, there are no abortion bans, and this year, state lawmakers and Gov. Jared Polis acted to ensure women’s right to abortion access is unfettered.

Here’s a look at what’s changed since the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling.

LAWS HAVE BEEN ENACTED IN 25 STATES TO BAN OR RESTRICT ABORTION ACCESS

Last summer, as women and medical providers began to navigate a landscape without legal protection for abortion, Nancy Davis’ doctors advised her to terminate her pregnancy. The fetus she was carrying had no skull and was expected to die soon after birth.

But doctors in Louisiana, where Davis lived, would not provide the abortion due to a new law banning it throughout pregnancy in most cases.

Davis became one of the women whose stories, told on news sites and network news, in newspapers and blogs, illustrated the shifting ground doctors and their patients tried to navigate.

At the same time, abortion opponents who worked for decades to abolish a practice they see as murder cheered the Supreme Court’s Dobbs ruling. Anti-abortion groups said the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide was undemocratic because it prevented states from enacting bans.

“The Dobbs decision was a democratic victory for life that generations fought for,” said E.V. Osment, a spokeswoman for Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, a major anti-abortion group.

COLORADO COMMENT:

State Rep. Rod Bockenfeld, R-House District 56: I believe the Dobbs decision was the right decision. Even liberal justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg acknowledged that Roe v. Wade was a constitutional error. The abortion issue should have always been handled at the state level. With that being said, Dobbs did not work well for the pro-life movement in Colorado. The progressive Colorado Legislature and Governor Polis passed one of the most aggressive abortion laws in the country. More aggressive than Roe v. Wade. Babies can be aborted all the way up until the day before they are born in Colorado. We now have folks coming from other states to Colorado to have abortions. I don’t think that is something we should be proud of.

Arapahoe County Commissioner Jessica Campbell-Swanson: The Dobbs ruling, predictable as it was, sent shockwaves throughout the U.S. and Colorado. As Americans reeled from the attack on our privacy and our reproductive rights, there was acknowledgement and gratitude in Colorado that we live in a state where our privacy and reproductive rights are protected. Simultaneously, out of concern for those living in states where their reproductive rights and privacy had been wiped out or jeopardized, Coloradans jumped into action raising money to strengthen access to health care services for those we expected would be seeking care in Colorado. And we were correct. Organizations like the Cobalt Action Fund, which spent $737,174 in 2022, 3 times more than they spent in 2021, are providing services primarily to out-of-state residents. Of the 640 practical support clients Cobalt assisted in 2022, only 49 were from Colorado. 435 came from Texas alone, with others coming from near and far. While difficult to track, we know doctors, families and individuals are moving to Colorado for access to care. The Dobbs decision put reproductive rights at the forefront of the 2022 election. And a strong majority of Coloradans voted to keep and expand the leadership that had already passed some of the strongest reproductive rights legislation in the county at the local, state and federal level. And with that expanded majority in our state legislature, our legislators furthered those rights during the 2023 session. A year after Dobbs, Coloradans’ reproductive rights are stronger than ever. That said, there are still threats, and we must stay vigilant as we continue to rally resources to ensure those without these same protections have access to healthcare.

Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colorado: “A year ago, a radical Supreme Court majority stripped Americans of a fundamental right for the first time since Reconstruction — and since then, 20 states have banned or restricted abortion. Without the protections of Roe v. Wade, millions of Americans no longer have the freedom to make choices about their health and future. That’s why I’ve spoken up repeatedly to defend reproductive health care access for low-income families, servicemembers, veterans, and every American, and why I’ll keep fighting to ensure that Americans can get the care they need, regardless of where they live or how much they earn.”



Gov. Jared Polis, Democrat: “It was so sad a year ago when the national protection for a woman’s right to choose was stripped away by the Supreme Court. Fortunately, in Colorado we protect choice and the right to decide when, and if to have a family.”

ObGyn Dr Stephanie Owens: “Since the Dobbs decision around 50% of the patients that I see for abortion care are from out of state. Out of state patients are often later in the pregnancy due to barriers to care close to home. “ — Via COBALT

Dr. Leilah Zahedi-Spung, MD “As a high risk obstetrician, I am acutely aware of the risks of pregnancy and the grief of families who are told their pregnancy will not result in the child they so want for one reason or another. As an abortion care provider, I know that every abortion I provide is life-saving. A year after Dobbs, these are still truths but unfortunately for so many across the country they are not a reality. I left the southeast, my home, and my community, in order to provide compassionate care in an environment that trusts people to make decisions for themselves. We have yet to see the full extent of harm but I will continue to fight to care for every patient who fights their way to me.” — Via COBALT

Julie Burkhart, President of Wellspring Health Access and Co-Owner of Hope Clinic “When Roe fell on June 24, 2022, we at Wellspring Health Access knew that, with Wyoming’s recently passed trigger ban, legal abortion’s days were numbered in the state unless we did something. Along with five other plaintiffs, we fought back in Court and so far, have been successful at keeping abortion legal in Wyoming. Today, despite hostile legislation and an arson attack, our clinic, the only surgical abortion provider in Wyoming, is open and providing quality care to the patients who need us.” — Via COLBALT

While some states scrambled to pass new restrictions, others already had enacted laws that were designed to take effect if the court overturned Roe.

More than 25 million women ages 15 to 44, or about 2 in 5 nationally, now live in states where there are more restrictions on abortion access than there were before Dobbs. More than 5.5 million more live in states where restrictions have been adopted but are on hold pending court challenges. Bans on abortion no later than 12 weeks into pregnancy are on the books in nearly every state in the Southeast — though some are not in effect.

Many laws that make exceptions for medical emergencies do not clearly define those situations. After Davis went public with her challenges last year, Louisiana lawmakers debated whether doctors in the state were right to deny her an abortion under a law that has exceptions for “medically futile” pregnancies and when there’s a substantial risk of death or impairment for the woman. But the Legislature made no changes to clarify the law.

Davis is among a number of women who ended up traveling out of state to have a legal surgical abortion. She got help from a fund that raises money for women to travel for such purposes.

With her fiancé by her side, Davis flew to New York in September, when she was about four months pregnant. The whole experience was heartbreaking, she said.

“A mother’s love starts as soon as she knows she’s pregnant. That attachment starts instantly,” she said. “It was days I couldn’t sleep. It was days I couldn’t eat.”

ABORTION ACCESS HAS BEEN PROTECTED IN 20 STATES

As some states restricted abortion, others locked in access. Clinics moved across state lines, added staff and lengthened hours to accommodate women leaving their home states to end their pregnancies.

In Colorado, abortion is not banned at any point in pregnancy. An executive order and laws to protect access to abortion and one to bar “deceptive practices” by anti-abortion centers have been adopted since last year.

In 25 states, abortion remains generally legal up to at least 24 weeks of pregnancy. In 20 of those states, protections have been solidified through constitutional amendments or laws. Officials in many of those states, including California, Colorado, Minnesota, New Mexico and New York, have explicitly invited women from places where the procedure is banned.

Women have flocked to states with legal access.

CHOICES Center for Reproductive Health had for decades treated patients in Memphis, Tennessee, some seeking abortions. After Tennessee’s abortion ban kicked in last year, the clinic opened a second outpost that’s about a three-hour drive away, in Carbondale, Illinois, a state that has positioned itself as an oasis for abortion access.

“I would say 80% or more of our patients continue to come from the communities that CHOICES has always taken care of,” said CEO Jennifer Pepper, who said the Illinois clinic sees on average 350 patients a month. “They’re coming from Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas and even Texas, but now they’re having to travel much farther.”

Kansas is one of the closest places to obtain abortions for people in parts of Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas. A new clinic opened in Kansas City, Kansas, four days before Dobbs. Within weeks, the clinic was overwhelmed. Even after lengthening hours, hiring staff and flying in physicians, it’s been able to take only about 10% to 15% of people who have sought an abortion there.

Dr. Iman Alsaden, the Planned Parenthood medical director based in Kansas, said most patients in the Kansas clinics are now coming from elsewhere.

“You’re in a really, really dire public health situation when you are looking at someone who had to jump through endless amounts of hoops just to make this work and saying they’re so lucky they’re able to do this,” Alsaden said.

In anticipation of out-of-state patients, states such as Hawaii have passed laws to allow more health care workers, such as nurse practitioners, to provide abortions. In New Jersey, officials late last year announced a grant to train more medical professionals to perform the procedures.

THE NUMBER OF ABORTIONS IS NOT CLEAR

Because of reporting lags and gaps in data, the impact on the number of abortions provided across the U.S. is not completely clear. But the authors of #WeCount, a survey conducted for the Society of Family Planning, a nonprofit organization that promotes research and supports abortion access, say the monthly average went down after Dobbs.

The group’s data finds that the number of abortions provided through clinics, hospitals and other providers in states where bans were put in place plummeted to nearly zero. The tracking effort collects monthly data, providing a snapshot of abortion trends after Roe v. Wade was overturned. It does not reflect self-managed abortions, relies on estimates in places where providers do not supply data and does not fully account for seasonal differences in pregnancies or abortions.

Still, it’s the fullest national picture available for now. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data covering 2022 is not likely to be released until late 2024. Even then, the picture won’t be completely clear: Not every state collects abortion data, and what is collected does not include self-managed abortions provided outside clinics, hospitals and doctor’s offices.

In Louisiana, where abortion was legal until 22 weeks’ gestational age before Dobbs, the state reported more than 7,400 abortions in 2020, the last year for which full data was available. #WeCount found there were an average of 785 a month in April and May 2022 — and fewer than 10 every month since the ban there has been in place.

There are similar trends elsewhere. In Idaho, 1,700 abortions were reported in 2020, and #WeCount found fewer than 10 a month recently. In Texas, state data shows only a handful of abortions monthly from August through January. Before restrictions there took effect in 2021, there were often more than 5,000 per month.

The #WeCount survey of abortion providers has found that the overall average number of abortions at clinics and hospitals was lower in the months after the Dobbs ruling, from July 2022 through March but that the number of abortions has risen dramatically in states that border those with no access, such as Illinois, Kansas, New Mexico and North Carolina. In Illinois, for instance, the survey tallied about 5,600 abortions in April 2022 and more than 7,900 in March 2023.

PILLS ARE AN EVEN MORE DOMINANT ABORTION METHOD

Even before the court ruled, most abortions in the U.S. were done through a two-pill regimen, not a surgical procedure. Now groups are using medication to provide access — however illegal — in states where abortion is banned.

For example, Aid Access works with doctors overseas and in states with shield laws, which are intended to bar abortion-related investigations by other states. Those doctors prescribe the medications and Aid Access ships them. It saw requests in a sample of 30 states more than double from before a draft of the Dobbs ruling was leaked last year until it became official and bans started taking effect.

The group’s Netherlands-based founder and director, Rebecca Gomperts, believes most U.S. women who want abortions are still managing to get them.

“The fact that the abortion pill is available,” she said, “that makes the tragic of it much less profound.”

Still, she said, those who struggle the most for access are poor and Black women.

The move from surgical to medication abortion has frustrated abortion opponents, who have taken their case to court. Some abortion opponents are calling for the abortion drug mifepristone to lose its 23-year-old approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The Supreme Court has preserved access for now.

SOME STATES ARE INCREASING SUPPORT FOR MOMS AND CHILDREN

One ripple from overturning Roe in conservative states has been a new willingness to adopt measures such as improving foster care and benefits for postpartum women.

Mississippi, where the Dobbs case originated, is a key example. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed off on several proposals that he deemed as the “next phase” of the “pro-life agenda.” This included expanding a tax credit from $3.5 million a year to $10 million a year for people or businesses who donate to anti-abortion centers, which provide diapers, clothing and other assistance for pregnant women and have been accused of providing misleading information to steer women away from abortion. He also approved creating an income tax credit of up to $10,000 for adopting a child who lives in Mississippi and $5,000 for a adopting a child from outside the state.

He also agreed to extend Medicaid health insurance coverage for lower-income women until a year after they give birth, rather than just two months.

The state’s two Catholic bishops sent a letter to lawmakers and Reeves in February calling for the Medicaid expansion.

“This they felt was consistent with the intent of Dobbs,” Jackson Bishop Joseph Kopacz said in an interview, “saying that it can’t stop at birth.”

For Shannon Bagley, the executive director of the Center for Pregnancy Choices, an anti-abortion center just outside Jackson that will benefit from the expanded tax credit, said it’s offering more parenting classes and focusing on helping eligible women sign up for Medicaid, job search assistance and offering donated car seats, cribs and other baby items.

“This is a new era and we’re going to have to be more and we’re going to have to do more,” she said.

LAWSUITS ABOUND

In conservative Utah, a ban on abortions throughout pregnancy took effect almost immediately after the Dobbs ruling. But the next day, the state’s Planned Parenthood affiliate challenged the law, saying it violated the state constitution.

A judge put the ban on hold while the case works its way through the courts.

It’s one of more than 50 lawsuits filed on abortion policy since the Dobbs ruling. Lawsuits have been the foundation of the abortion debate for decades, but now the burden is on abortion-rights advocates to prove that restrictions are too harsh, rather than on anti-abortion groups to prove they are justified.

Many challenges rely on arguments about the rights to personal autonomy or religious freedom. A Texas lawsuit alleges women were denied abortions even when their lives were at risk.

Bans or restrictions are on hold in at least six states while judges sort out their long-term fate. The only states where a top court has permanently rejected restrictions since the Dobbs ruling are Iowa and South Carolina. In the latter, lawmakers later adopted a new ban, but enforcement is on hold due to a court challenge.

In Utah, lawmakers this year passed a first-in-the-nation law banning abortion clinics. But a judge put enforcement of that on hold, too, while the court case plays out.

CRIMINAL COURTS HAVE NOT BEEN BUSY WITH ABORTION CASES

There’s little evidence that doctors, women, or those who help them get abortions are being prosecuted.

In Mississippi, the state attorney general’s office says no charges have been brought under a new law that calls for up to 10 years in prison for anyone who provides or attempts to provide an abortion in cases where it wasn’t to save the woman’s life or to end a pregnancy caused by rape or incest.

Progressive prosecutors across the country, including in states with bans, have said that they would not pursue abortion-related cases, or that they would make them a low priority. One in Florida was suspended from his job for it by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

James Bopp Jr., general counsel to the National Right to Life committee, finds it troubling that prosecutors would not pursue abortion cases. He said it’s a change from the era before Roe v. Wade, when most states restricted abortion.

“They were going to enforce the laws; there was no question they were going to do that,” Bopp said. “That was their obligation.”

Legislative efforts to classify abortion as homicide or murder in South Carolina, Kentucky and Louisiana also have sputtered.

“The question about punishing the pregnant person is going to become the existential question in the anti-abortion movement,” said Greer Donley, an abortion law expert and associate professor at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law.

But Bopp said prominent anti-abortion groups like his oppose such measures. He said women who pursue abortions are “victims of the abortion culture, victims of men, particularly wealthy men.”

ABORTION REMAINS A DOMINANT POLITICAL ISSUE

The political table has been reset, with Republicans entering a new election season weighing how to balance the interests of a base that wants the strictest bans possible against the desires of the broader electorate.

Polling has consistently found that most Americans think abortions should be available in at least some circumstances, including early in a pregnancy, but that most also favor restrictions later in a pregnancy. Polling from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research has found that the majority opposed banning abortion in the first six weeks of pregnancy, but most also favor barring abortions after 24 weeks of pregnancy. Only six states have no limit, and abortion is rare after 21 weeks.

Last year, voters sided with abortion-rights advocates in all six states with abortion-related ballot measures, including in generally conservative Kansas and Kentucky. The issue was also a major factor in why Democrats performed better than expected in 2022 elections.

There are pushes for ballot measures to protect abortion access in several states, including Ohio.

In Indiana, South Carolina and West Virginia — all states that have adopted bans since Dobbs — the legislative battles were not between Democrats and Republican over whether to impose restrictions but among Republicans on just how far to go.

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America believes the issue could be a boost for conservatives with the right framing. The group announced this year that it’s working with Kellyanne Conway, a former Trump adviser, to “get pro-life candidates on offense in the 2024 election cycle.”

PROGRESSIVES WORRY ABOUT OTHER RIGHTS

Among advocates on the left, a lot of alarm bells rang over Justice Clarence Thomas’ concurring opinion in Dobbs. “We should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents,” including cases that found married people have the right to obtain contraceptives, people can engage in private, consensual sex acts and the right to same-sex marriage, Thomas wrote.

So far, measures on those areas have not gained traction. State legislation on contraceptives has aimed only to guarantee or protect access to it, and President Joe Biden last year signed a law to safeguard same-sex marriage.

Instead, Republican lawmakers in many states focused in 2023 on restricting gender-affirming care, especially for transgender minors.

A state-by-state breakdown of where things stand:

STATES WHERE ABORTION IS BANNED THROUGHOUT PREGNANCY

ALABAMA

Law adopted in 2019 took effect after Dobbs.

Exception: Woman’s life or health.

ARKANSAS

Law adopted in 2019 took effect after Dobbs.

Exceptions: Woman’s life.

IDAHO

Law adopted in 2020 took effect after Dobbs.

Exceptions: Rape, incest and life of the woman. A judge has blocked enforcement in cases of medical emergencies.

The state also has a law making it a felony to transport a minor for the purpose of obtaining an abortion without parental consent.

KENTUCKY

Law adopted in 2019 took effect after Dobbs.

Exceptions: Health or life of the woman.

Kentucky voters in 2022 defeated a ballot question for an amendment that would have declared there to be no right to abortion in the state constitution.

LOUISIANA

Law adopted in 2006 took effect after Dobbs.

Exceptions: Life or heath of the woman.

MISSISSIPPI

Law adopted in 2007 took effect after Dobbs.

Exceptions: Rape and the life of the woman.

MISSOURI

Law adopted in 2019 took effect after Dobbs.

Exceptions: Life or heath of the woman.

NORTH DAKOTA

A new law was adopted in 2023, replacing one that was blocked by a court.

Exceptions: Rape, incest and health or life of the woman.

OKLAHOMA

Law adopted in 2022 took effect after Dobbs.

Exceptions: Life of the woman.

SOUTH DAKOTA

Law adopted in 2005 took effect after Dobbs.

Exceptions: Life of the woman.

TENNESSEE

Law adopted in 2020 took effect after Dobbs.

Exceptions: Health or life of the woman.

TEXAS

Law adopted in 2021 took effect after Dobbs.

Exceptions: Health or life of the woman.

WEST VIRGINIA

Ban adopted in 2022 after the Dobbs ruling.

Exceptions: Rape, incest and health or life of the woman.

WISCONSIN

Ban is from an 1849 law. There’s litigation over whether it should be in effect.

Exceptions: Woman’s life.

STATES WHERE ABORTION IS BANNED AFTER 6 TO 15 WEEKS OF PREGNANCY

ARIZONA

A ban on abortion after 15 weeks’ gestation was adopted in 2022 and took effect after the Dobbs ruling.

Exceptions: Health or life of the woman.

A state court has ruled that a ban on abortion at all stages of pregnancy does not apply to doctors; there’s a legal dispute about whether it is in effect for “helpers.”

GEORGIA

Law adopted in 2019 bans abortion once cardiac activity can be detected, generally around six weeks into pregnancy — and before women often know they’re pregnant.

Exceptions: Rape, incest and health or life of the woman.

NEBRASKA

Law adopted in 2023 bans abortion at 12 weeks’ gestational age.

Exceptions: Rape, incest and life of the woman.

STATES WHERE BANS HAVE BEEN ADOPTED BUT ARE NOT YET IN EFFECT

FLORIDA

A ban on abortion after 15 weeks’ gestation was adopted in 2022 and took effect after the Dobbs ruling.

Exceptions: Health or life of the woman.

If a court finds the current ban to comply with the state constitution, it is to be replaced with a more stringent one adopted in 2023 that would ban abortion after six weeks and add exceptions for cases of rape and incest.

NORTH CAROLINA

A ban on abortions after 20 weeks is in place until July 1, when a ban after 12 weeks, with exceptions for the health and life of the woman, rape and incest takes effect.

STATES WHERE BANS OR RESTRICTIONS HAVE BEEN PUT ON HOLD BY COURTS

INDIANA

A ban on abortion after 22 weeks’ gestation is in place.

A law to ban abortion at any point in pregnancy was adopted in 2022 after Dobbs, but the Indiana Supreme Court put it on hold.

MONTANA

Abortion is banned after viability. A Montana judge has put on hold enforcement of a ban on abortions after 20 weeks and one on the most commonly used procedure in the second trimester, dilation and evacuation, after 15 weeks.

OHIO

A ban on abortions after 22 weeks is in place. A county judge put on hold a ban on abortion after cardiac activity can be detected. The state Supreme Court is reviewing that decision.

Abortion-rights groups are pursuing a measure for the November ballot that would enshrine in the state constitution a right to make one’s own decisions about a variety of reproductive care issues.

SOUTH CAROLINA

A ban on abortions after 20 weeks is in place. A judge has put on hold enforcement of a ban after cardiac activity can be detected.

UTAH

A ban on abortions after 18 weeks is in place. A state court has put on hold enforcement of a ban on abortions at all stages of pregnancy. A ban on abortion clinics is also on hold.

WYOMING

Abortion is banned after viability. A state court has put on hold enforcement of two different bans at all stages of pregnancy. The state has also adopted a specific ban on medication abortions that is set to go into effect in July.

STATES THAT HAVE MOVED TO PROTECT ABORTION ACCESS

CALIFORNIA

Abortion is banned after viability.

Since last year, the state has adopted an executive order, laws and a state constitutional amendment to protect abortion access.

COLORADO

Abortion is not banned at any point in pregnancy.

An executive order and laws to protect access to abortion and one to bar “deceptive practices” by anti-abortion centers have been adopted since last year.

CONNECTICUT

Abortion is banned after viability. An executive order signed last year protects access to abortion.

DELAWARE

Abortion is banned after viability. A law has been adopted since last year to protect access.

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Abortion is not banned at any point in pregnancy. A law has been adopted since last year to protect access.

HAWAII

Abortion is banned after viability. An executive order and law have been adopted since last year to protect access.

ILLINOIS

Abortion is banned after viability. A law has been adopted since last year protecting access.

MAINE

Abortion is banned after viability. An executive order has been signed since last year protecting access.

MARYLAND

Abortion is banned after viability. A law has been adopted since last year protecting access.

MASSACHUSSETS

Abortion is banned after 24 weeks. A law has been adopted since last year protecting access.

MICHIGAN

Abortion is banned after viability. A constitutional amendment was adopted in 2022 to protect abortion access.

MINNESOTA

Abortion is banned after viability. An executive order and law have been adopted since last year to protect access.

NEVADA

Abortion is banned after 24 weeks. An executive order and law have been adopted since last year to protect access.

NEW JERSEY

Abortion is not banned at any point in pregnancy. A law has been adopted since last year protecting access.

NEW MEXICO

Abortion is not banned at any point in pregnancy. An executive order and law have been adopted since last year to protect access.

NEW YORK

Abortion is banned after viability. Laws have been adopted since last year to protect access.

PENNSYLVANIA

Abortion is banned after 24 weeks. An executive order has been signed since last year protecting access.

RHODE ISLAND

Abortion is banned after viability. An executive order has been signed since last year protecting access. A 2023 law expands coverage for abortion for state workers and Medicaid enrollees.

VERMONT

Abortion is not banned at any point in pregnancy. A constitutional amendment and law protecting access have been enacted since last year.

WASHINGTON

Abortion is banned after viability. An executive order and law have been adopted since last year to protect access.

STATES WHERE KEY ABORTION POLICIES ARE UNCHANGED SINCE DOBBS

ALASKA

Abortion is not banned at any point in pregnancy.

IOWA

A ban on abortion after 22 weeks’ gestation is in place.

KANSAS

A ban on abortion after 22 weeks’ gestation is in place.

Voters in 2022 defeated a ballot question that would have found not right to abortion in the state constitution.

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Abortion is banned after 24 weeks.

OREGON

Abortion is not banned at any point in pregnancy.

VIRGINIA

Abortion is banned after the second trimester, around 26 weeks.

Mulvihill reported from Cherry Hill, New Jersey, Kruesi from Nashville and Savage from Chicago. Emily Wagster Pettus in Jackson, Mississippi, contributed.