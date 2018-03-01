fbpx
WALLETSNUBBED: WalletHub tabs Aurora among the worst places in the US...

Despite a national media listing tabbing Aurora as one of the worst places in the nation for a ‘stay-cation’ reality says there’s plenty to do and see

DREAM ON: Amid a housing crisis accelerated by the pandemic, Colorado...

Rents are high. Housing inventories are low. How the Colorado lawmakers addressed housing issues this session.

HARROWED GROUND: A battle over people without homes camping in...

“The need in Aurora is intense,” she said.

GENUINE CONCERNS: An Aurora man who passionately wanted to be a...

“When I hear about these types of stories … I think about power and control, which is dynamic that we see in situations like domestic violence and other situations where someone is trying to maintain a position of authority,” she said.

HARD LESSON PLANS: Educators and school districts mapping an uncertain future...

School officials, trying to map out what the next school year looks, like agree that vaccinations may be the most important way back into the classroom.

HOLDING SPACE: In a movement to embrace death, end-of-life doulas grow...

“We need to look at death as important as birth, it’s a transition from one state to another. We know it’s a major transition, even if we don’t know what’s next,” she said. “The death doula helps us make it more sacred.”

DELIVERING EQUITY: Aurora, other cities look to help minority entrepreneurs get...

Social equity candidates and current store owners will be the only people allowed to apply to be marijuana transporters for the next three years, and social equity candidates receive a break on application fees. A transporter license and delivery permit for an equity candidate runs $700, Peterson said, whereas a licensed retail store has to fork over four times that amount. 

DOUBLE DOSE: Colorado fentanyl deaths doubled in 2020, sowing worry about...

Deaths linked to fatal doses of methamphetamine have increased in Colorado every year since 2012, and 2020 was no exception: 517 people died from meth consumption last year, a nearly 50% increase over the year prior.

COLLATERAL DAMAGE: Aurora bars and restaurants among the casualties in the...

Statistics compiled by Harvard and Brown universities show that employment is down some 16% among Coloradans who make less than $27,000 per year. In Arapahoe County, the largest of the city’s three-county hodgepodge, employment for those in the lowest-earning bracket is down more than 24% when comparing February 2020 to the same month this year. 
Police chief: Slain Arvada officer was ambushed

Police have not explained what started Monday's shootout that also killed a suspect and a man they described as a "Samaritan" near a library in historic downtown Arvada that is home to popular shops, restaurants, breweries and other businesses.

Police searching nationwide seeking man connected to Aurora murder

As juvenile violent crimes rise, experts say managing children’s anger could...

3 killed in Olde Town Arvada shooting, including officer, suspect

1 dead, 2 injured in Aurora car crash Sunday morning

