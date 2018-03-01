METRO
Metro roundup
Local buzz on the plight of Front Range bees
“We had a very wet spring this year,” she said, “especially along the Front Range in Colorado.” That could have delayed the emergence of pollinating insects.
Sentinel Cover Stories
WALLETSNUBBED: WalletHub tabs Aurora among the worst places in the US...
Despite a national media listing tabbing Aurora as one of the worst places in the nation for a ‘stay-cation’ reality says there’s plenty to do and see
DREAM ON: Amid a housing crisis accelerated by the pandemic, Colorado...
Rents are high. Housing inventories are low. How the Colorado lawmakers addressed housing issues this session.
HARROWED GROUND: A battle over people without homes camping in...
“The need in Aurora is intense,” she said.
GENUINE CONCERNS: An Aurora man who passionately wanted to be a...
“When I hear about these types of stories … I think about power and control, which is dynamic that we see in situations like domestic violence and other situations where someone is trying to maintain a position of authority,” she said.
HARD LESSON PLANS: Educators and school districts mapping an uncertain future...
School officials, trying to map out what the next school year looks, like agree that vaccinations may be the most important way back into the classroom.
HOLDING SPACE: In a movement to embrace death, end-of-life doulas grow...
“We need to look at death as important as birth, it’s a transition from one state to another. We know it’s a major transition, even if we don’t know what’s next,” she said. “The death doula helps us make it more sacred.”
DELIVERING EQUITY: Aurora, other cities look to help minority entrepreneurs get...
Social equity candidates and current store owners will be the only people allowed to apply to be marijuana transporters for the next three years, and social equity candidates receive a break on application fees. A transporter license and delivery permit for an equity candidate runs $700, Peterson said, whereas a licensed retail store has to fork over four times that amount.
DOUBLE DOSE: Colorado fentanyl deaths doubled in 2020, sowing worry about...
Deaths linked to fatal doses of methamphetamine have increased in Colorado every year since 2012, and 2020 was no exception: 517 people died from meth consumption last year, a nearly 50% increase over the year prior.
COLLATERAL DAMAGE: Aurora bars and restaurants among the casualties in the...
Statistics compiled by Harvard and Brown universities show that employment is down some 16% among Coloradans who make less than $27,000 per year. In Arapahoe County, the largest of the city’s three-county hodgepodge, employment for those in the lowest-earning bracket is down more than 24% when comparing February 2020 to the same month this year.
Sentinel Blogs
Edmunds: Consider leasing when new car prices soar
"If you can't find the truck or SUV of your dreams out there but still need to jump into a new vehicle, leasing is a great solution," said Ivan Drury, Edmunds' senior manager of insights.
Picture This Close to Home
Education
HIGHER CALLING: CCA president leaves a post she never dreamed she’d...
“I was an accidental president,” she joked.
Police and Courts
Police chief: Slain Arvada officer was ambushed
Police have not explained what started Monday's shootout that also killed a suspect and a man they described as a "Samaritan" near a library in historic downtown Arvada that is home to popular shops, restaurants, breweries and other businesses.
Around Aurora
Sec. Xavier Becerra visits Aurora vaccine clinic: ‘If you’re not safe…we’re...
Becerra said that many Latinos who haven’t been vaccinated yet do want to get the vaccine, but have a hard time taking time off of work or getting transportation to go get it.
Colorado Legislature
New law funds 3 mental health sessions for Colorado youth
“Many children have been impacted by COVID in ways that are going to have lasting scars if we don’t address them soon,” Rep. Dafna Michaelson Jenet, the bill’s primary sponsor, said at the signing.
Local Obituaries
Jim Mullaney, loved deeply by family and friends, dies at 68
He was a loving grandpa, and age had brought out so much tenderness in him. When he said he would pray for you, he did it. And when he was present with you, he was fully present.