COLORADO VOTES 2022: Partisanship permeates Secretary of State arguments for being less partisan on voting matters

While the 2020 election brought on dangerous rhetoric about the nation’s voting system — and some conservatives have embraced lies spouted by former President Donald Trump and his supporters — the candidates for Colorado Secretary of State, which oversees elections among other duties, both agree that the process is safe and sound here.
The point of contention in the race, however, is that hyper-partisan actions put election integrity at risk across the state.
“I am running to restore confidence in the position by bringing my background and record of performance as a professional and nonpartisan election official,” GOP candidate Pam Anderson, a former county-level clerk and recorder, said in a recent Sentinel candidate survey. “I am running because I have seen up close state and local election officials use the public’s trust and these offices to elevate themselves with hyper-partisan rhetoric.”
Anderson has worked in elections since 2003, when she was named the city clerk for Wheat Ridge.
She beat out election-denier Tina Peters, who was indicted on criminal counts of conspiracy related to election tampering and misconduct in Mesa County, and another Republican candidate in the June primary to face incumbent Jena Griswold, the current Colorado Secretary of State. Griswold was a voter protection attorney prior to running for office in 2018.
Griswold, a Democrat, garnered pushback, even from some in her own party, earlier this fall when she appeared in a television ad alongside former Secretary of State Wayne Williams, a Republican, that asks voters to be “alert” about election misinformation. The ad wasn’t paid for by a political group, but rather an account from the Secretary of State’s office that’s supposed to be used for election equipment and software upgrades.
While politics have elevated the historically mundane seat, Griswold told the Sentinel in a survey that taking the politics out of the position – perhaps by the governor appointing a secretary through Senate confirmation – could lead to even more trouble.
“In states where the Secretary of State is appointed and not accountable to the people, we are seeing election deniers in these positions,” she said. “In fact, there are Big Lie appointed Secretaries of State in Texas and Florida, and if the Big Lie Governor candidate in Pennsylvania is elected he has pledged to appoint someone who will get rid of all voting equipment and unlawfully purge voter rolls.”
Beyond elections, the secretary of state office oversees lobbyist regulation, bingo and raffle laws, business and charity compliance and campaign finance law.
Both have said they’d like to see increased transparency in campaign finance.
“This is entirely possible with improved technology,” Anderson said.
Griswold said she believes dark money — donations, usually from mega donors, that cannot be tracked because it typically funnels through several organizations — should be disclosed.
“As Secretary of State I will always work to ensure Colorado’s elections are not decided by wealthy corporate interests instead of everyday people,” she said.
Pam Anderson
Pam Anderson has worked in elections in Colorado since 2003 when she was named the city clerk for the City of Wheat Ridge. For eight years, she held the clerk position in Jefferson County, overseeing elections and other clerk and recorder duties. Pam, a mom of two, has served on several local Jefferson County boards and statewide boards, such as the Colorado County Clerks Association Executive Board and the Colorado Secretary of State Bipartisan Election Advisory Committee.
Do you trust the election process in Colorado? And will you accept the outcome of this election as announced?
As the former Jefferson County clerk and recorder, I was a legislative co-chair and President of the Colorado County Clerks Association. I also was the executive director of the Colorado County Clerks Association for over five years. I have had a strong leadership role in writing and advocating for nearly every Colorado election reform of the last fifteen years that created unprecedented access, security, and transparency for election. I am very proud of that work. It is because of the evolution of our elections to voter marked paper ballots, statewide and modernized systems for voter registration, and robust paper ballot public audits and public certification, that I do trust our citizen-based elections- and that anyone can verify that with public records, evidence, and facts provided and verified by public boards. As a professional and certified election official, I will continue to move the ball in increasing access, transparency, and the accuracy of our voting processes.
Do you believe the 2020 Presidential Election was absent of widespread fraud and fairly won by Joe Biden?
I believe that the 2020 Presidential Election was absent of widespread fraud and fairly won by Joe Biden. I believe in evidence-based elections and the rule of law, and the 2020 Election was the most litigated, audited, and independently validated election in history. I am proud of the public appointed audit and canvass boards in Colorado that validate results with paper ballots for every election.
Why should this office be elected and partisan, rather than appointed by the governor and affirmed by the state senate?
I was elected as a non-partisan municipal clerk and served as an elected, partisan county clerk so I have experience on this issue. I am running to restore confidence in the position by bringing by background and record of performance as a professional and nonpartisan election official. I am running because I have seen up close state and local election officials use the public’s trust and these offices to elevate themselves with hyper-partisan rhetoric. I have worked as an election’s expert in states where the state chief election official is a partisan elected or appointed by the governors or the state’s general assembly. In my experience, partisan appointments don’t eliminate the partisan politics that is dysfunctional and erodes public trust. I believe the position should remain elected, to maintain responsiveness to the electorate, rather than any party—and hold these officials accountable for injecting partisanship or violating the public trust. However, I am open to a debate on making the elected position a non-partisan office, as I believe this office should return to being a professional and non-partisan agency.
What ways can Colorado improve on campaign finance reform?
I am a strong proponent of more frequent reporting to increase transparency. This is entirely possible with improved technology. I also have observed up close how my opponent has used the regulatory power and fines inequitably to tilt the scale against those not aligned with her party’s policies. Unaffiliated candidates have described to me how they are unfairly targeted by my opponent by changing and centralizing the regulatory power and increasing fines against some, even contrary to the professional staff or Administrative Law judges’ decisions. This has a chilling effect for Coloradans’ fair access to the political process. As the next Secretary, I will transparently publish standards and criteria and guidelines for decisions that will demonstrate that there is a fair referee for campaign finance.
What one thing could make it easier for residents to vote?
I am proud of the access reforms I championed as a county clerk and as President of the Colorado County Clerks Association. These include online voter registration, same day registration, electronic ballots for overseas and military, and our hybrid vote center and mail ballot model. As the Jeffco clerk, we had the first secure 24-hour drop box in the state with ballot tracking for voters earlier than anyone. I believe that expanding this popular option everywhere provides secure and an easily accessible option for many. I think we need to particularly expand in the more rural areas of the state and provide the resources necessary to deploy effectively and efficiently. As a consumer protection measure, we also need as a statewide program to inform voters of the security measures and ease of access so that they are empowered against interest groups or potentially nefarious activity.
- At a time when partisanship is at the center of many controversies, how would you, as secretary of state and chairperson of the title setting board, assure residents that decisions made by you and the three-person board are fair and equitable?
There has been a tremendous turnover under the current administration in the top leadership positions (i.e., 3 Deputy Secretaries of State, 4 Chiefs of Staff, 4 communications directors, and 3 Legislative Liaisons). First, this creates instability in leadership and impacts consistency and application of the access points for Coloradans trying to access the political process. Secondly, the office should be a fair referee and not be perceived as putting their thumb on the scale for or against issues that come before the Title Board as an initiative. As the next Secretary of State I will fill the gap in leadership and stabilize those positions. In my experience, public servants are mission-driven more than driven by partisan politics. My record of professionalism and as a non-partisan referee will retain leaders wanting to restore that vision of fair, knowledgeable, and impartial leadership for the political process. Unlike my opponent, I do not advocate or fundraise off of the issues of the day that are likely to come to the voters as an initiative. It is a violation of my professional ethics and disqualifies you as that fair referee.
Transparency of not just the government, but of organizations such as non-profits are critical in order to ensure a variety of levels of accountability. What can the secretary of state office do to ensure and increase transparency for non-profit organizations and political campaigns and committees reporting to state databases?
I am an advocate for more frequent reporting for individuals and organizations that raise and expend funds in the political process. However, the constitutional law of the land permits privacy of individual donors to non-profit organizations. I must uphold that law that has certainly been intensely litigated. I am open to a discussion of more transparent equity of spending, that seems to advantage incumbency. I do believe that as a candidate, that limitations on direct contributions has driven more of the funding of campaigns to third party groups. I would support increasing those limitations to enable candidates to have more accountability and control of their own outreach and educating the voters.
What’s the most Colorado thing you’ve done recently?
I continue to chip away in hiking segments of the Colorado Trail. I enjoy all outdoor activities that Colorado affords.
What is the last concert you attended?
Lyle Lovett and The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at Red Rocks last summer. It’s been a busy year!
What restaurant do you frequent most?
It is probably a tie between Clancy’s Irish Pub and Colorado Plus in Wheat Ridge, Colorado.
My neighborhood locals- a short walk and wonderful food and atmosphere.
If you had a superpower, what would it be?
My favorite superhero is Wonder Woman. So probably the ability to learn and champion the truth.
What was the last book you read?
I am a Jefferson County Library Trustee and avid reader. I’m from a law enforcement family (my dad is retired, two sisters and their husbands). I did not follow my Dad into law enforcement, but for recreational reading I love a good thriller or detective novel. I also am a big science fiction fan. My last read was A Fatal Grace by Louise Penny- a detective series. Before that was The Midnight Library, by Matt Haig.
What is your least favorite household chore?
Cleaning the bathroom- my husband, Jay, gets to do that.
If you had to pick one television show to watch forever, what would it be?
I have a history degree and love historical fiction and mysteries. I would say Masterpiece Theater/Masterpiece Mystery on PBS.
Did you have any New Year's resolutions? What were they?
The last three years my New Year’s resolution has been the same: restore balance. Both Jay and I are business owners, and we work very hard and spend our spare time with our grown kids as much as we can. I have only been somewhat successful-- so I keep trying!
What were you most excited to do after pandemic restrictions eased?
Go back to seeing my family, friends, and colleagues in person and travel!
What fun fact about you would most surprise people who know you?
I was a competitive athlete. In college, I was a cross-country and track athlete and competed nationally in the heptathlon. I was a runner from the age of five until about 10 years ago when my knees started giving me trouble, so now I hike and bike when I can!
Jena Griswold
Her election in 2018 made Jena Griswold the youngest elected Secretary of State in the country and the first Democratic woman to hold the position ever in Colorado. Prior to politics, Jena practiced international anti-corruption law and worked as a voter protection attorney. She also served as the Director of the Governor of Colorado’s DC Office and operated her own law practice, based in Louisville. She attended Whitman College and earned a J.D from University of Pennsylvania Law School.
Do you trust the election process in Colorado? And will you accept the outcome of this election as announced?
Yes! Colorado has some of the most secure elections in the nation. Colorado voters should be confident that their voices will be heard and votes counted. We have a system with layers of security and transparency built in. As Secretary of State, I will continue to ensure that every eligible voter – Republican, Democrat, and Unaffiliated, alike -- has access to free and fair elections. That’s how democracy works. One person, one vote regardless of party.
Do you believe the 2020 Presidential Election was absent of widespread fraud and fairly won by Joe Biden?
Yes. Colorado’s elections are considered the safest in the nation thanks to the many safeguards we have in place. These measures include bipartisan testing of voting equipment, signature verification on ballots, ID requirements, secure and up-to-date voter rolls, and bipartisan risk limiting audits. And as Secretary of State, I have bolstered Colorado’s election security over the last four years.
Why should this office be elected and partisan, rather than appointed by the governor and affirmed by the state senate?
The Colorado Constitution requires that the Secretary of State be elected (art. VI, Section 1). Statewide office holders should be accountable to the people. In states where the Secretary of State is appointed and not accountable to the people, we are seeing election deniers in these positions. In fact, there are Big Lie appointed Secretaries of State in Texas and Florida, and if the Big Lie Governor candidate in Pennsylvania is elected he has pledged to appoint someone who will get rid of all voting equipment and unlawfully purge voter rolls. I was elected by a significant majority of Colorado voters, and I am so proud of the work our team has accomplished for all Coloradans.
What ways can Colorado improve on campaign finance reform?
I am proud to have supported the passage of the Clean Campaign Act which greatly increased transparency of political spending in Colorado. Before the law, a $50 contribution to a candidate was more transparent than a $50,000 contribution to a Colorado SuperPAC. However there are still too many loopholes in the system. Dark money should be disclosed, period. In 2021 I further led reforms to stop corporations from drowning out Coloradans’ voices in elections, and will continue to push for reforms that shine a light on how money is spent in politics. As Secretary of State I will always work to ensure Colorado's elections are not decided by wealthy corporate interests instead of everyday people.
What one thing could make it easier for residents to vote?
As Secretary of State, I have made voting more accessible for all Coloradans, including by increasing drop boxes by 65%, adding more in-person voting, and guaranteeing access on public colleges and tribal lands. We also passed Automatic Voter Registration (AVR), which has already registered over 350,000 eligible Republican, Democrat, and Unaffiliated voters and increased our election’s security.
In a second term, I will continue to protect the right to vote of every eligible person and increase election access. We hope to further expand AVR and work with the tribes. Every eligible voter should have access to the polls, regardless of zip code. Colorado has the second highest turn out in the nation, and until we are #1 there is more work to do!
At a time when partisanship is at the center of many controversies, how would you, as secretary of state and chairperson of the title setting board, assure residents that decisions made by you and the three-person board are fair and equitable?
Title Board is composed of designees from Legislative Legal Services, the Attorney General's Office, and the Secretary of State's Office. During my time in office, I have always appointed a designee to represent the Department who is a civil servant. They review the “titles” of proposed initiatives that have already been reviewed by the Legislative Council and undergone a public comment period. The board follows all Colorado law when setting ballot titles and the process is open and transparent to the public. The Title Board followings strict guidelines set out in law and may only consider whether the title is: brief; does not conflict with another ballot title selected for any petition previously filed for the same election; in the form of a question which may easily be answered “yes/for” or “no/against”; and unambiguously states the principle of the provision sought to be added, amended, or repealed. Every proposed constitutional amendment or statutory proposition must be limited to a single subject, which must be clearly expressed in its title.
Transparency of not just the government, but of organizations such as non-profits are critical in order to ensure a variety of levels of accountability. What can the secretary of state office do to ensure and increase transparency for non-profit organizations and political campaigns and committees reporting to state databases?
As Secretary of State, I have led campaign finance laws to increase disclosure of political spending, ban foreign political spending, shine a light on dark money that is funneled through organizations, require disclaimers, and set up an enforcement system so that the rich and well connected cannot side-step the rules.
This year, my office secured funding to modernize the campaign finance disclosure system, which is called TRACER. The new system will combine the lobbyist and campaign finance disclosure systems together so that it is easier to track the influence of money in Colorado politics. As Secretary of State, I am dedicated to increasing campaign finance and lobbyist transparency, and cracking down on secret political spending.
What’s the most Colorado thing you’ve done recently?
Visited the Notah Dineh Trading Post in Cortez (which is a must-visit) and admired the beautiful Aspen leaves changing!
What is the last concert you attended?
Tito Nieves
What restaurant do you frequent most?
La Diabla in Denver
If you had a superpower, what would it be?
Extendable arms, to always reach the kitchen top shelf.
What was the last book you read?
I am currently reading The Soul of America by Jon Meacham.
What is your least favorite household chore?
Dishes!
If you had to pick one television show to watch forever, what would it be?
The Office
Did you have any New Year's resolutions? What were they?
My New Year’s resolution is always to hike more and see more of beautiful Colorado!
What were you most excited to do after pandemic restrictions eased?
After restrictions eased I was most excited to see my friends in-person!
What fun fact about you would most surprise people who know you?
I am the first person in my family to attend a four year college and I love salsa music!