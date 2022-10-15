COLORADO VOTES 2022: Partisanship permeates Secretary of State arguments for being less partisan on voting matters

Meet Pam Anderson

Pam Anderson has worked in elections in Colorado since 2003 when she was named the city clerk for the City of Wheat Ridge. For eight years, she held the clerk position in Jefferson County, overseeing elections and other clerk and recorder duties. Pam, a mom of two, has served on several local Jefferson County boards and statewide boards, such as the Colorado County Clerks Association Executive Board and the Colorado Secretary of State Bipartisan Election Advisory Committee.

Pam Anderson Q&A

Do you trust the election process in Colorado? And will you accept the outcome of this election as announced?

As the former Jefferson County clerk and recorder, I was a legislative co-chair and President of the Colorado County Clerks Association. I also was the executive director of the Colorado County Clerks Association for over five years. I have had a strong leadership role in writing and advocating for nearly every Colorado election reform of the last fifteen years that created unprecedented access, security, and transparency for election. I am very proud of that work. It is because of the evolution of our elections to voter marked paper ballots, statewide and modernized systems for voter registration, and robust paper ballot public audits and public certification, that I do trust our citizen-based elections- and that anyone can verify that with public records, evidence, and facts provided and verified by public boards. As a professional and certified election official, I will continue to move the ball in increasing access, transparency, and the accuracy of our voting processes.

Do you believe the 2020 Presidential Election was absent of widespread fraud and fairly won by Joe Biden?

I believe that the 2020 Presidential Election was absent of widespread fraud and fairly won by Joe Biden. I believe in evidence-based elections and the rule of law, and the 2020 Election was the most litigated, audited, and independently validated election in history. I am proud of the public appointed audit and canvass boards in Colorado that validate results with paper ballots for every election.

Why should this office be elected and partisan, rather than appointed by the governor and affirmed by the state senate?

I was elected as a non-partisan municipal clerk and served as an elected, partisan county clerk so I have experience on this issue. I am running to restore confidence in the position by bringing by background and record of performance as a professional and nonpartisan election official. I am running because I have seen up close state and local election officials use the public’s trust and these offices to elevate themselves with hyper-partisan rhetoric. I have worked as an election’s expert in states where the state chief election official is a partisan elected or appointed by the governors or the state’s general assembly. In my experience, partisan appointments don’t eliminate the partisan politics that is dysfunctional and erodes public trust. I believe the position should remain elected, to maintain responsiveness to the electorate, rather than any party—and hold these officials accountable for injecting partisanship or violating the public trust. However, I am open to a debate on making the elected position a non-partisan office, as I believe this office should return to being a professional and non-partisan agency.

What ways can Colorado improve on campaign finance reform?

I am a strong proponent of more frequent reporting to increase transparency. This is entirely possible with improved technology. I also have observed up close how my opponent has used the regulatory power and fines inequitably to tilt the scale against those not aligned with her party’s policies. Unaffiliated candidates have described to me how they are unfairly targeted by my opponent by changing and centralizing the regulatory power and increasing fines against some, even contrary to the professional staff or Administrative Law judges’ decisions. This has a chilling effect for Coloradans’ fair access to the political process. As the next Secretary, I will transparently publish standards and criteria and guidelines for decisions that will demonstrate that there is a fair referee for campaign finance.

What one thing could make it easier for residents to vote?

I am proud of the access reforms I championed as a county clerk and as President of the Colorado County Clerks Association. These include online voter registration, same day registration, electronic ballots for overseas and military, and our hybrid vote center and mail ballot model. As the Jeffco clerk, we had the first secure 24-hour drop box in the state with ballot tracking for voters earlier than anyone. I believe that expanding this popular option everywhere provides secure and an easily accessible option for many. I think we need to particularly expand in the more rural areas of the state and provide the resources necessary to deploy effectively and efficiently. As a consumer protection measure, we also need as a statewide program to inform voters of the security measures and ease of access so that they are empowered against interest groups or potentially nefarious activity.

At a time when partisanship is at the center of many controversies, how would you, as secretary of state and chairperson of the title setting board, assure residents that decisions made by you and the three-person board are fair and equitable?

There has been a tremendous turnover under the current administration in the top leadership positions (i.e., 3 Deputy Secretaries of State, 4 Chiefs of Staff, 4 communications directors, and 3 Legislative Liaisons). First, this creates instability in leadership and impacts consistency and application of the access points for Coloradans trying to access the political process. Secondly, the office should be a fair referee and not be perceived as putting their thumb on the scale for or against issues that come before the Title Board as an initiative. As the next Secretary of State I will fill the gap in leadership and stabilize those positions. In my experience, public servants are mission-driven more than driven by partisan politics. My record of professionalism and as a non-partisan referee will retain leaders wanting to restore that vision of fair, knowledgeable, and impartial leadership for the political process. Unlike my opponent, I do not advocate or fundraise off of the issues of the day that are likely to come to the voters as an initiative. It is a violation of my professional ethics and disqualifies you as that fair referee.

Transparency of not just the government, but of organizations such as non-profits are critical in order to ensure a variety of levels of accountability. What can the secretary of state office do to ensure and increase transparency for non-profit organizations and political campaigns and committees reporting to state databases?

I am an advocate for more frequent reporting for individuals and organizations that raise and expend funds in the political process. However, the constitutional law of the land permits privacy of individual donors to non-profit organizations. I must uphold that law that has certainly been intensely litigated. I am open to a discussion of more transparent equity of spending, that seems to advantage incumbency. I do believe that as a candidate, that limitations on direct contributions has driven more of the funding of campaigns to third party groups. I would support increasing those limitations to enable candidates to have more accountability and control of their own outreach and educating the voters.