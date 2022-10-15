COLORADO VOTES 2022: Incumbent Mandy Lindsay faces Republican challenger Cory Parella in House District 42

Meet Corey Parella

Cory Parella is running as the Republican challenger in House District 42, which covers north and central Aurora. He is an author and screenwriter, earning master’s degrees in film post-production supervision from Academy of Art University in 2017; in business administration and management from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in 2019; and in counseling psychology from Arizona State University. He has three children.

Corey Parella Q&A

Should the state end partisan elections to the offices of state treasurer, secretary and attorney general, making them administrative positions nominated by the governor and confirmed by the state senate?

No. In fact, I think we should hold more. I believe the reason Colorado has these elections is to avoid making the governor too powerful. To this end, the current governor has done more harm than good. A state senate confirmation isn’t enough accountability — for any reigning party. My fellow Republicans can be just as near-sighted, given the opportunity.

Colorado recently enacted far-reaching reforms affecting police agencies across the state. Mandating truly independent review of police-related deaths and injuries wasn’t among the new requirements created by Senate Bill 20-217. Should every police agency be required to create some type of independent oversight mechanism?

217 does have such a mandate. It gives the bill’s co-sponsors precisely that authority, like a "Star Chamber" (1983, 20th Century Fox).

History tells us that internal affairs was supposed to serve this purpose. Instead, for most departments, IA has become a safety net for pay-per-justice. So my answer is yes, an independent oversight mechanism must be created, but how independent? Federal? Out of State? Independently elected?

Right now, the people in power can stack their respective decks to achieve the outcomes they desire. The only approach I believe that will resolve this is vice-chiefs voted into office by public election, who have the power to replace an ill-equipped chief. How many vice-chiefs? Let the people decide. Right now, at least in Aurora, the power wielded by the city manager isn’t serving the people.

Despite many lauded changes in Obamacare, the cost of health care in Colorado and across the nation has continued to climb steadily, outpacing almost every other nation. What can the Legislature do to not just halt regular increases, but push down health care costs?

I realize I am missing pieces here, but in theory, an open market fixes this. I would force health insurance providers to compete across all borders, not just North American. Medicaid is our safety net. "The Dallas Buyers Club" story shows us that our citizens will move mountains to get the care they need when the system fails them.

Odd hop: my added law.

Everyone struggles with call center workers who cannot speak the same language as the customer. Goal: we must understand each other, or the contract entered into for health care, or any service, is void.

I plan to pitch a bill that requires a formal test to qualify a worker as “multilingual” status. Most “English”-qualified call center workers contracted by service providers including health care companies, do not have enough English proficiency to serve the customer. Using this bill, they won’t be allowed on the phones unless they do. At this time, there is no regulation for multilingual status, hence, when you need something from a health care provider, they corral your phone call into a system designed for confusion. Only their sign-up reps, for billing information purposes, speak the same-language as the customers, with sufficient language proficiency. This is done on purpose. Once billable, they discard you and try to force you to use their poorly-designed App. My bill will require language proficiency among service providers.

Precedence: Nevada has food licenses for dishwashers. One cannot get a job washing dishes without a license. A written test is required to be approved for a license.

Many argue that the generally poor condition of Colorado roads and underfunded schools is due in large part because of the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights, which prevents legislators from raising taxes and caps tax revenues, returning “excesses” to residents. Why is this true, and what’s the solution, or why is this untrue, and how can Colorado better fund roads and schools?

First, kiss the school system as we knew it goodbye. For many this will be welcome news. 21st-century technology demands updated approaches to teaching. I’m working on a private sector plan, presented through venture capital investment, that will remedy the school dilemma. As for our roads, why aren’t we as capitalists adopting most roads? Roads, like our schools, are best managed by local authorities, funded collectively by county, state and federal financial suitors.

Some local city lawmakers were elected on a platform that they would lobby the state to repeal SB20-217, the Enhance Law Enforcement Integrity bill. Has this legislation positively or negatively impacted policing in Colorado? Would you propose any changes?

This law has been a disaster. My dad was a cop from 1963-1991. I doubt he could have been as productive with 217 hovering over him every shift. He did amazing things for people. The letters he got from people saying no one else would help them but my dad did, it was truly comforting. It still gets me choked up. If there is such a thing as a man of God, he was one. Laws were rewritten because of him. But not every cop is that talented or committed.

The idea behind truth-affirming shift-long audio and video surveillance has been with us for a long time. Many movies have offered glimpses of its strengths and weaknesses. George Lucas’ “THX 1138”, “Oceans 11”-13, “Fight Club” and “Die Hard” to name a few. Sometimes the video footage “saves” the innocent, and sometimes it paints a very dim view of what really happened. An example of not-everything-is-what-it-seems is Rodney King. He admitted many times over that he was rightfully stopped, on drugs, resisted arrest and was, in his frame of mind that night, willing to trade his life for not going to jail. The beating he took from officers was a waste of energy — they should have let him exhaust himself. I remember asking my dad how he handled situations like that. (And the Tucson Convention Center had its share of turbulent ice hockey games.) He said they always chose to wait out the influencer, meaning the drug or alcohol, with an occasional restraint. Then again, he was masterful with people, a truly gifted peaceful spirit who listened. If our police department had 50 Joe Parella’s, there’d be no more crime.

Can technology, along with increased civilian accountability, make a police force better? In theory, yes. Can it be done the way it was spelled out in SB-217? It needs to be pulled back, re-edited and reconsidered for all emergency service departments and branches of government — including the city council — if we want to be fair and equitable.

The fact is we live in a world where people lie to cover their tracks, and people have axes to grind. Term-limited state Sen. Rhonda Fields, who co-sponsored this bill, seems to want to roleplay Jean Valjean from “Les Miserables,” dismissing the police officer who she believes got the call wrong regarding every black person ever detained by police since the beginning of time. (She's silent when racial factors are reversed.)

The fact is a lot of things went wrong leading to where we are now. Bill and Debi Holen made a mess out of Aurora Public Schools. Some idiot appointed a vengeful and twisted lesbian police chief who had a twisted partner who’d attack any parent who didn’t reciprocate or role-play unwanted sexual advances. I don’t like City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky, but she didn’t deserve that. The parents of Elijah McClain apparently never taught him how to comply with police when asked to stop. He wore a ski mask in a convenience store. So what, some say? I get racially profiled when I don’t shave on a given day, and I’m Italian. The young man was taught to use his disability (not merely his self-proclaimed "introvertism") as a deflective tool to brush off the officers instead of complying. I’ve been falsely accused, and falsely arrested as well. I didn’t fight them.

The use of sedatives on detainees is ridiculous. The recently-disclosed false coroner report of McClain is also ridiculous.

What do we have wired into 217? A "Star Chamber". (1983, 20th Century Fox)

If I am on the Star Chamber committee, and I don’t like the look on your face, or you’re having a bad nose hair day, I can terminate your badge and your law enforcement license, thus sayeth the Lord - (I mean Rhonda Fields), and the bill’s other co-sponsors. It gives absolute power to those on that committee.

At the AG debate, Rhonda talked about being grateful for the police (that we still had left) awkwardly, self-aware that the number of officers of Aurora Police has dwindled to such a low amount. The long delays in 911 call responses are essentially her fault. Be careful what you ask for, Rhonda, you just might get it all.

Once upon a time, police could collaborate on a unified story and that’s all that was needed for a judge to sign-off on a lie. Internal affairs was born from that, but even that has its flaws.

Enter car-mounted cameras and body cameras. They all tell part of the story.

And recently, conservative messiah councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky was called out trying to use 217 with favoritism, so this is not about profile-based favoritism. It’s about getting the call correct in the field when someone calls 911. Why don’t our officers know the law better? My dad was required to memorize the law or he was sent to a classroom until he could pass a written exam that allowed him to return to the field. Have we stopped doing this?

As for 217, come Spring Session 2023, I vow to repeal it and rewrite it.

When I read it for the first time, I came to two conclusions. 1) It is fundamentally flawed, built around a few scenarios rather than a broad spectrum of law. What Ms. Fields needs is a “Quantum Leap” episode where Sam saves her son. What no law should do is give Rhonda Fields absolute power over heaven, earth and anyone who may disagree with the Star Chamber she created to reign over the entire police department. 2) Its authors, whether Ms. Fields or another, have dyslexia. Its grammar is atrocious. I can write. I’ll help fix this. It needs at least one more healthy draft to re-assert what its authors were trying to say without costing us the whole police department. I believe its authors gambled that the majority of officers wouldn’t walk off the job. Its authors were wrong.

No one can be expected to do their best work under 24-hour surveillance. Wyatt Earp wouldn’t have accepted this job, and he was as tough as they came. Rhonda Fields would have most likely accused Wyatt Earp of racial profiling.

Would you vote for a ban on so-called assault-style weapons? Why?

No. We need to protect our Second Amendment. Criminals ignore any such bans, and I refuse to penalize law-abiding citizens. Also, define “assault” weapon. Many anti-gun advocates would ban squirt guns if they could.

I also support non-lethal weapons issued to trained teachers in schools until the structure of our schools updates beyond the 18th-century format. Every school shooting and rape / murder of a teacher is avoidable.

Having legalized and regulated recreational marijuana, should Colorado pursue legalization of recreational psilocybin, also known as hallucinogenic mushrooms?

I shall flip a coin. Heads — I lose the right-wing vote over morality issues. Tails — I lose the left for my personal dissatisfaction with the drug lifestyle glorified in Kevin Smith’s “Clerks.”

I would raise the 420 minimum age and consider the medical purposes for psilocybin and mushrooms that make everything resemble a cartoon. Research suggests they may be a brief relief from mental illness. As a Republican, our core DNA is the free market. Let’s see what good science can make of it. I want to give our licensed healers every tool I can to deliver great quality of life.

Would you support legislation imposing restrictions on abortions, or should Colorado stay the course in preventing the government from making those decisions for women and their health care providers?

I support the repeal of Roe v. Wade. I acknowledge the passage of RHEA, which my fellow Republicans and I nickname the Dia-RHEA bill. My approach to this is different from being simply pro-life or -choice.

I support the rights of both Mommy and Baby.

As President Kennedy willed us to the moon, I will us to the womb.

This matter will not be resolved in an assembly or court room. I call on science to deliver an artificial uterus to sustain life from conception through self-sufficient breathing and nutrient consumption. And maybe this will cure miscarriages?

If you could unilaterally write and impose any law you wanted, what would it be?

Pro licensing for movie makers. Really beneficial conditions apply, benefiting both the media and our school system. Accountability, credibility and funding for our movie scholars, tax revenue rooted to our local community. Imagine the cash flow of Star Wars and the Godfather, here.

If you could unilaterally sunset any existing Colorado law, which would it be?

SB217 - The need for accountability remains ongoing, but this half-baked version falls short of expectations. Aurora resembles the first third of Robocop.

Should the state seek to prevent growth in communities that cannot prove sustainable water sources?

No. Playing God is fun, but in the end, leave that job to Him. Real estate developers have geologists. Don’t believe everything you see on the Discovery Channel. The earth has plenty of water. We need to share it more efficiently. I grew up in Tucson. We were told we would run out of water by 2000.

Colorado cannot pave its way out of highway and road congestion and the air-quality problems it creates. Should the state make a concerted effort to reduce overburdened roads and highways some other way? How?

No. Are we going to order every third-resident to stay home a few days per week? The air quality is not the result of highway traffic. Many air quality conditions exist without a single car engine revving.

As for road congestion, mandatory electric cars are not going to solve the problem either. People want the freedom to carry on regardless of the type of engine their vehicle has. Now, Republican DNA suggests the less government the better, but I believe an indirect marketplace condition will continue to affect this condition.

Had President Trump remained in office in 2021, I believe we’d all be using national WiFi right now — a strong signal, not the weak signal you get at the public library. If we have access to free highest-speed WiFi, that which we choose to leave the house for changes. This alters our transportation needs dramatically. Anyone else remember when computer printer ink was called the oil of the 20th century? The iPad changed that. The PDF file, among others, changed that.

Do you trust the election process in Colorado? And will you accept the outcome of this election as announced?

Ahh, the subject of much debate. I admit, I am nervous about it. I often wonder how much of a lead I will need before I see it evaporate after the polls close and the other team realizes they are down by just a few votes. This happened to my HD42 district chair Jono Scott. I will honor it; I wouldn’t use the word accept. Even if I win, I do think funky, unexplainable things await us on November 8th.

Do you believe the 2020 Presidential Election was absent of widespread fraud and fairly won by Joe Biden?

Yes and no. My theory is just that, a theory. First, I prayed to God why He would allow Joe Biden to take the White House. The answer I felt back was that God tolerates bad kings. “In your weakness, my power is made perfect.” In my opinion, this president is one of the worst we ever had. For the worst, we have to go back to the 18th and early 19th century. I didn’t like Obama, but he wasn’t the worst.

As for the machines and the actions of people in the position to help the Dems win? A lot of things went wrong. In one sense, I don’t believe the Dominion machines malfunctioned, like the computer of “2001: A Space Odyssey”, they did exactly what they were programmed to do. (In the film, it was discovered that Hal was programmed to lie, causing the deaths of the astronauts.)

Recall the film “Man of the Year” starring Robin Williams, anyone? “Double G, Double L.” And Robin gets elected president by accident. I don’t believe it was fixed. I do believe it was a series of errors that worked out for Joe Biden. Not all the Democrat candidates won. Wouldn’t you think if it was truly rigged, more Democrats would have won?

Our validation system is bluntly imperfect. I voted for President Trump twice and will again, but our own Secretary of State’s Office confirmed there is no way for me to confirm my vote for Trump counted for Trump. For all I know my vote for Trump was counted for Roger Rabbit.

In-party, I suggested the possibility of combining photo-ID validation with mail-in ballots; the best of both worlds. How? I don’t know. Our current validation system is thus: if a married couple with the same last name accidentally fills out and signs each other’s ballots, the system won’t detect the error. And apparently that’s okay with the current head of voter validation, per a faculty tour taken by our team.

As for “fixed” events, here’s another concept I want to offer. Why did all of the pre-trial hearings refuse to allow the witnesses and evidence presented to be heard at a Trial? After staring both thousands of witnesses in the face, and as-many documented proofs of WTF, yet Dem after Dem verbally declared each witness non-credible, and that they didn’t exist, the media reinforcing that message. Hear no evil, see no evil, speak no evil. Even today, YouTube warns me before publishing anything that by suggesting the 2020 Election was anything but smooth and fair I risk disciplinary action. That feels slightly Nazi to me. Arapahoe County Clerk Joan Lopez looked me in the eyes and said, “We know the election was messed up.”

That, I believe, was an old trick invented by the Republicans centuries ago, used effectively by the Dems in 2020. And they got what they wanted. And the people now hate them for it.

Also noteworthy, except for trolls on Twitter, I have not yet met a single person who voted for Joe Biden. But, maybe I need to get out more. 81 Million? In my opinion, that’s a lot of imaginary friends.