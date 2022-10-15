COLORADO VOTES 2022: Colorado AG candidates tout victories, trade barbs on crime, abortion and lawyering

Meet John Kellner

John Kellner served five years on active duty with the U.S. Marine Corps, including in Afghanistan as a deputy judge advocate, and he worked as a prosecutor in Boulder before he was elected to serve as district attorney for Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert and Lincoln counties in 2020. The Republican joined the 18th Judicial District to start its Cold Case Unit in 2013, and was recognized as “Prosecutor of the Year” by the Colorado District Attorney’s Council in 2016.

John Kellner Q&A

Why should this office be elected and partisan, rather than appointed by the governor and affirmed by the state Senate?

Everyone is tired of political rhetoric and spin. Campaigns are exhausting — not just for candidates but also for voters. But one of the great things about our state and our country is we have a vote. We can make our voice heard, and that makes the campaign and the election worth it. Because this is an elected office, your vote means you can demand accountability.

The question for voters this year: “Are we better off today than we were four years ago?” The answer is a resounding no. Crime rates have skyrocketed — violent crime is the highest it has been in decades, and our state now ranks number one in car thefts and number one in bank robberies.

For too long, my opponent Phil Weiser has undermined public safety, and we are paying the price. From decriminalizing fentanyl to putting guns in the hands of criminals and making it easier for criminals to be released on our streets, we need an attorney general willing to stand up for the safety of the people of Colorado.

I've been a crime-fighting prosecutor pretty much my entire career, whether it was in the Marine Corps or now as the elected district attorney for the most populated judicial district in the state of Colorado. My number one priority as attorney general is to turn the tide on Colorado’s unprecedented crime wave and fight for public safety.

Challengers to this office, from both parties, traditionally point to crime and public safety as a campaign issue, even though the state attorney general is essentially the attorney for all state matters and not a criminal prosecutor. Given the keen interest in crime rates, what would you do as AG to address crime, and how would that be effective?

I will do everything in my power to advocate for tougher criminal penalties and common-sense statewide policies to prosecute these crimes and stop the revolving door that puts repeat criminals right back out on the street.

As one example, consider the fentanyl crisis. Fentanyl remains the single biggest public safety issue facing our state. While steps were taken at the state Capitol this year to try and address the situation, those steps did not go nearly far enough.

Possession of any amount of fentanyl should be a felony again. The 2019 legislation that made possession of up to 4 grams of fentanyl — enough to kill 2,000 people — was a huge mistake. It allowed dealers to skate by under the guise of being users, and it deprived the justice system of a meaningful chance to intervene for those struggling with addiction. At a time when Colorado needed the voice of its chief law enforcement official, our current attorney general did not even show up at the Capitol to oppose this change in 2019. The results for Colorado have been devastating. Since then, fentanyl deaths in Colorado have risen 410%, the second highest increase in the country.

It goes without saying that the deaths inflicted by this pernicious synthetic opioid are the most serious, tragic and important part of the equation. But what is often not understood, or is understated, is fentanyl’s role in driving crime overall.

This is not an academic exercise. Fentanyl is killing our young people, and the crime it spurs is impacting all Coloradans. Colorado’s neighborhoods should no longer be used as laboratories for exotic social experiments. Our political leaders need to recognize this is a crisis fueled by transnational criminal enterprises — cartels — and provide law enforcement and prosecutors the tools and support we need to be able to effectively combat it. Specifically, the attorney general can use the tremendous power of the statewide grand jury to bring drug traffickers to justice who are peddling poison across the state.

While the media and public often focus on so-called street crime — such as theft, drugs, robbery and similar offenses — white collar crimes — such as fraud — are statistically the least reported, the least adjudicated and net criminals the most money, reportedly about $300 billion a year, according to the FBI. Given limited resources, should the pursuit of white-collar crimes be a priority? How would you adjust the department's priorities to make that happen?

There’s no question that our state is reeling from a crime wave. Amid a 25-year high in violent crime, Colorado is also #1 in the country for auto theft and #1 for the increase in property crimes over the last decade. For victims of these heinous acts, it is devastating and life changing. The price tag of these crimes is astounding. In 2021, the cost per Coloradan was over $5,320, an increase of almost $560 per Coloradan in a single year. The largest contributors to the increase in costs were higher rates of murder, rape, fraud, motor vehicle theft and assault.

My top priority as attorney general is public safety, ensuring everyone feels safe to raise their kids, go to work, and enjoy the beauty our state offers — that includes addressing fraud and white collar crime.

For example, as of this spring, there were 68,602 unique unemployment insurance claims that have been confirmed fraudulent. Of those, $33.7 million was paid to accounts deemed fraudulent, and there are millions more of suspected fraud. That leads to higher costs for all of us, and it’s the job of the attorney general to hold those scammers responsible.

Polarizing issues such as abortion rights and gun rights create a unique dilemma for attorneys general, where the expectation is they would faithfully argue the position of the people and the state, unaffected by their personal interests or judgments. But in many cases, attorneys general are expected to be proactive, not reactive, in their work to protect the rights of citizens. What assurances can you give that you will uphold the will of voters, regardless of your own values and philosophies. outside of making arguments in court?

It's simple: it’s the job. I don’t do things half-way. I will uphold the will of the voters and defend the laws of our state, regardless of my personal interests or judgments. Having served overseas in Afghanistan, I understand how important it is that public servants uphold the rule of law to ensure the sanctity of our democracy and the values of our country.

The consent decree with the City of Aurora police came amid great controversy. The two touchstones in the pact are transparency and accountability. Do you support the decree and its mission? What might be changed to improve the agreement?

I am committed to transparency and accountability, and I have demonstrated that in my role as district attorney. Recently, I co-led a bipartisan group of district attorneys in developing and launching data transparency dashboards across the state — something that has never been done before in our country. The consent decree with the City of Aurora is legally binding and, as attorney general, I will see it through to the end. Moving forward I would like to see more data shared publicly about the progress of the city in meeting the requirements of the consent decree and more community forums by the monitors and city leaders. The goal is to build more public trust with law enforcement, and I believe we do that through transparency and accountability.

Do you trust the election process in Colorado? And will you accept the outcome of this election as announced?

Yes.

Do you believe the 2020 Presidential Election was absent of widespread fraud and fairly won by Joe Biden?

Yes.