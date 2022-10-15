COLORADO VOTES 2022: Colorado AG candidates tout victories, trade barbs on crime, abortion and lawyering

Colorado attorney general Phil Weiser is seeking a second term and will go head-to-head this fall against 18th Judicial District attorney John Kellner.
While Weiser has touted the successes of his first term in office — including the prosecution of burglary and theft rings, and helping achieve a $1.85 billion concession from student loan company Navient to borrowers in dozens of states for alleged predatory lending — Kellner has tried to tie Weiser’s leadership to a statewide rise in certain crimes, such as motor vehicle theft.
The DA in the 18th has promised to use the state’s grand jury system and other resources as attorney general to fight drug trafficking and lobby for stiffer criminal penalties.
“Crime is crushing Coloradans,” Kellner said at a debate in August. “It is soft-on-crime policies and laws that have been signed into law by Gov. (Jared) Polis and many times championed by people like Phil Weiser that have led us to where we are when it comes to crime.”
Weiser has said priorities during his second term in office would include defending the state’s gun control laws in court and promoting stricter firearm regulations, along with protecting children from social media companies and the vaping industry, and defending voting rights.
“Our democracy is not a spectator sport. It’s a team sport,” Weiser said at the same debate. “The reason I want to continue is because we’ve got more work to do. We’ve made extraordinary progress. We’ve built a great team I’m proud of, and I want to see that work through.”
The attorney general is largely uninvolved in the prosecution of street crime, which is left to district attorneys and other prosecutors, but th eoffice can litigate fraud, human trafficking, multi-jurisdictional organized crime and homicides related to the drug trade.
The office also handles consumer protection cases, oversees the certification of police officers in the state and represents state agencies in court, among other duties.
Since taking office in 2019, Weiser was a key player in the creation of the consent decree that mandated reforms within Aurora’s public safety agencies following the death in custody of Elijah McClain.
Weiser and Kellner have both said they are committed to holding police accountable for misconduct, with Kellner mentioning his office’s prosecution of John Haubert, an ex-Aurora police officer who was charged with felony assault and menacing for pistol-whipping and choking a man last year.
Kellner also said he is committed to enforcing the consent decree, writing in a candidate survey emailed by The Sentinel that he would like to see more data shared about the city’s progress, but that “the consent decree with the City of Aurora is legally binding and, as attorney general, I will see it through to the end.”
John Kellner
John Kellner served five years on active duty with the U.S. Marine Corps, including in Afghanistan as a deputy judge advocate, and he worked as a prosecutor in Boulder before he was elected to serve as district attorney for Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert and Lincoln counties in 2020. The Republican joined the 18th Judicial District to start its Cold Case Unit in 2013, and was recognized as “Prosecutor of the Year” by the Colorado District Attorney’s Council in 2016.
Why should this office be elected and partisan, rather than appointed by the governor and affirmed by the state Senate?
Everyone is tired of political rhetoric and spin. Campaigns are exhausting — not just for candidates but also for voters. But one of the great things about our state and our country is we have a vote. We can make our voice heard, and that makes the campaign and the election worth it. Because this is an elected office, your vote means you can demand accountability.
The question for voters this year: “Are we better off today than we were four years ago?” The answer is a resounding no. Crime rates have skyrocketed — violent crime is the highest it has been in decades, and our state now ranks number one in car thefts and number one in bank robberies.
For too long, my opponent Phil Weiser has undermined public safety, and we are paying the price. From decriminalizing fentanyl to putting guns in the hands of criminals and making it easier for criminals to be released on our streets, we need an attorney general willing to stand up for the safety of the people of Colorado.
I've been a crime-fighting prosecutor pretty much my entire career, whether it was in the Marine Corps or now as the elected district attorney for the most populated judicial district in the state of Colorado. My number one priority as attorney general is to turn the tide on Colorado’s unprecedented crime wave and fight for public safety.
Challengers to this office, from both parties, traditionally point to crime and public safety as a campaign issue, even though the state attorney general is essentially the attorney for all state matters and not a criminal prosecutor. Given the keen interest in crime rates, what would you do as AG to address crime, and how would that be effective?
I will do everything in my power to advocate for tougher criminal penalties and common-sense statewide policies to prosecute these crimes and stop the revolving door that puts repeat criminals right back out on the street.
As one example, consider the fentanyl crisis. Fentanyl remains the single biggest public safety issue facing our state. While steps were taken at the state Capitol this year to try and address the situation, those steps did not go nearly far enough.
Possession of any amount of fentanyl should be a felony again. The 2019 legislation that made possession of up to 4 grams of fentanyl — enough to kill 2,000 people — was a huge mistake. It allowed dealers to skate by under the guise of being users, and it deprived the justice system of a meaningful chance to intervene for those struggling with addiction. At a time when Colorado needed the voice of its chief law enforcement official, our current attorney general did not even show up at the Capitol to oppose this change in 2019. The results for Colorado have been devastating. Since then, fentanyl deaths in Colorado have risen 410%, the second highest increase in the country.
It goes without saying that the deaths inflicted by this pernicious synthetic opioid are the most serious, tragic and important part of the equation. But what is often not understood, or is understated, is fentanyl’s role in driving crime overall.
This is not an academic exercise. Fentanyl is killing our young people, and the crime it spurs is impacting all Coloradans. Colorado’s neighborhoods should no longer be used as laboratories for exotic social experiments. Our political leaders need to recognize this is a crisis fueled by transnational criminal enterprises — cartels — and provide law enforcement and prosecutors the tools and support we need to be able to effectively combat it. Specifically, the attorney general can use the tremendous power of the statewide grand jury to bring drug traffickers to justice who are peddling poison across the state.
While the media and public often focus on so-called street crime — such as theft, drugs, robbery and similar offenses — white collar crimes — such as fraud — are statistically the least reported, the least adjudicated and net criminals the most money, reportedly about $300 billion a year, according to the FBI. Given limited resources, should the pursuit of white-collar crimes be a priority? How would you adjust the department's priorities to make that happen?
There’s no question that our state is reeling from a crime wave. Amid a 25-year high in violent crime, Colorado is also #1 in the country for auto theft and #1 for the increase in property crimes over the last decade. For victims of these heinous acts, it is devastating and life changing. The price tag of these crimes is astounding. In 2021, the cost per Coloradan was over $5,320, an increase of almost $560 per Coloradan in a single year. The largest contributors to the increase in costs were higher rates of murder, rape, fraud, motor vehicle theft and assault.
My top priority as attorney general is public safety, ensuring everyone feels safe to raise their kids, go to work, and enjoy the beauty our state offers — that includes addressing fraud and white collar crime.
For example, as of this spring, there were 68,602 unique unemployment insurance claims that have been confirmed fraudulent. Of those, $33.7 million was paid to accounts deemed fraudulent, and there are millions more of suspected fraud. That leads to higher costs for all of us, and it’s the job of the attorney general to hold those scammers responsible.
Polarizing issues such as abortion rights and gun rights create a unique dilemma for attorneys general, where the expectation is they would faithfully argue the position of the people and the state, unaffected by their personal interests or judgments. But in many cases, attorneys general are expected to be proactive, not reactive, in their work to protect the rights of citizens. What assurances can you give that you will uphold the will of voters, regardless of your own values and philosophies. outside of making arguments in court?
It's simple: it’s the job. I don’t do things half-way. I will uphold the will of the voters and defend the laws of our state, regardless of my personal interests or judgments. Having served overseas in Afghanistan, I understand how important it is that public servants uphold the rule of law to ensure the sanctity of our democracy and the values of our country.
The consent decree with the City of Aurora police came amid great controversy. The two touchstones in the pact are transparency and accountability. Do you support the decree and its mission? What might be changed to improve the agreement?
I am committed to transparency and accountability, and I have demonstrated that in my role as district attorney. Recently, I co-led a bipartisan group of district attorneys in developing and launching data transparency dashboards across the state — something that has never been done before in our country. The consent decree with the City of Aurora is legally binding and, as attorney general, I will see it through to the end. Moving forward I would like to see more data shared publicly about the progress of the city in meeting the requirements of the consent decree and more community forums by the monitors and city leaders. The goal is to build more public trust with law enforcement, and I believe we do that through transparency and accountability.
Do you trust the election process in Colorado? And will you accept the outcome of this election as announced?
Yes.
Do you believe the 2020 Presidential Election was absent of widespread fraud and fairly won by Joe Biden?
Yes.
What’s the most Colorado thing you’ve done recently?
We got a puppy, fitted for new ski boots and then caught a rodeo in Jackson county.
What is the last concert you attended?
These days I’m more likely to be at my kid’s choir performance, but the last concert was Zac Brown Band at Fiddler’s.
What restaurant do you frequent most?
Parry’s Pizza with the family.
If you had a superpower, what would it be?
Mind reading.
What was the last book you read?
Reading “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” to my kids.
What is your least favorite household chore?
Grocery shopping.
If you had to pick one television show to watch forever, what would it be?
One TV show forever? Sounds terrible. But if I had to pick it would be Band of Brothers.
Did you have any New Year's resolutions? What were they?
No response
What were you most excited to do after pandemic restrictions eased?
Traveling and visiting family.
What fun fact about you would most surprise people who know you?
I’m still serving the Marine Corps Reserves as a Lieutenant Colonel. Last year I spent a month on active duty helping to run an Afghan refugee camp in Virginia after we withdrew from the country.
Phil Weiser
Phil Weiser has served as Colorado’s attorney general since 2019, before which he was a law professor and dean of the University of Colorado Boulder Law School, and an Obama appointee in the U.S. Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division. The Democrat defeated Republican George Brauchler in the 2018 general election by 160,707 votes, or about 6.5% of the total vote. Weiser lives in Denver with his wife and two children.
Why should this office be elected and partisan, rather than appointed by the governor and affirmed by the state Senate?
One of the most important roles of the attorney general is to represent and provide legal counsel to the governor and executive agencies. By keeping the attorney general a separate, elected official accountable first and foremost to the voters, the person who holds this role is more capable of exercising independent legal judgment in advising the executive branch based on principle.
Challengers to this office, from both parties, traditionally point to crime and public safety as a campaign issue, even though the state attorney general is essentially the attorney for all state matters and not a criminal prosecutor. Given the keen interest in crime rates, what would you do as AG to address crime, and how would that be effective?
The Attorney General’s Office has limited, but critically important, legal authority over law enforcement matters — primarily white collar crimes, organized crime rings and crimes that cross multiple jurisdictions. The AG’s office also is charged with managing all prosecutions that are on appeal before the appellate courts of the state. During my first term, for example, we prosecuted cases cracking down on drug cartels that were pushing fentanyl across the state and broke up a vast vehicle theft and bicycle shop burglary ring. We also provide support to rural district attorneys, which we did when we stepped in as district attorney in the 12th Judicial District in order to advance public safety and protect victims. The AG also serves as a special prosecutor when directed to do so by the governor. And, critically, the AG chairs and manages the Peace Officer Standards and Training Board, charged with peace officer certification and training. During my first term, I embraced this role and worked hard to support better training, recruitment and retention of law enforcement. I also pushed the legislature to devote major investments in officer recruitment and retention ($5 million) and for mental health support ($3 million). Finally, I pushed for important public safety legislation, including on fentanyl trafficking and dealing, catalytic converter theft and online retail crime. In my second term, I will continue all of this important work to combat crime and keep Coloradans safe.
While the media and public often focus on so-called street crime — such as theft, drugs, robbery and similar offenses — white collar crimes — such as fraud — are statistically the least reported, the least adjudicated and net criminals the most money, reportedly about $300 billion a year, according to the FBI. Given limited resources, should the pursuit of white-collar crimes be a priority? How would you adjust the department’s priorities to make that happen?
Yes, it is and should remain a top priority. Protecting Colorado consumers from fraud — white-collar and otherwise — is a core focus of our office through our units devoted to securities fraud and insurance fraud that actively investigate and prosecute such crimes. Moreover, in recent years our Special Prosecution Unit investigated and prosecuted a number of fraud cases, including a company that defrauded rural customers for building construction and a roofing contractor who committed fraud in Grand Junction. Our Consumer Protection Section also handles major consumer fraud cases, including against CenturyLink, Wells Fargo, TurboTax and other companies who illegally defrauded or overcharged consumers. In our first term, we recovered over $230 million in refunds and student debt relief for Colorado consumers. Finally, we successfully pushed new legislation establishing a Colorado False Claims Act that will enable better accountability and tougher penalties for those who defraud taxpayer dollars.
Polarizing issues such as abortion rights and gun rights create a unique dilemma for attorneys general, where the expectation is they would faithfully argue the position of the people and the state, unaffected by their personal interests or judgments. But in many cases, attorneys general are expected to be proactive, not reactive, in their work to protect the rights of citizens. What assurances can you give that you will uphold the will of voters, regardless of your own values and philosophies. outside of making arguments in court?
I have demonstrated, during my first term, that I will defend the rule of law faithfully and will never put partisanship or politics ahead of principle and the rule of law. For example, I strongly defended, and won, a case attacking the constitutionality of the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights (TABOR). While I may not agree with TABOR in all cases, and while my political party was largely on the plaintiff side of this case, it was my legal duty to defend this law. In that case, like every other matter, I faithfully and successfully defended Colorado law.
The consent decree with the City of Aurora police came amid great controversy. The two touchstones in the pact are transparency and accountability. Do you support the decree and its mission? What might be changed to improve the agreement?
My work on a comprehensive pattern and practice investigation of the Aurora Police Department is an important part of working to build a more just and effective criminal justice system. My office continues to work closely with the City of Aurora and community members to ensure accountability and progress. On an even broader scale, my office is leading an effort to redesign how we train law enforcement officers so they have greater tools and training in de-escalating situations, leading to safer interactions for both officers and the public. I have also pushed for and implemented state laws to protect the integrity of the law enforcement profession, including the POST Board’s authority to decertify those who act unlawfully or untruthfully.
Do you trust the election process in Colorado? And will you accept the outcome of this election as announced?
Absolutely and without question — I trust the integrity of our election system. I fought hard to ensure election integrity, the rule of law and the peaceful transitions of power and would certainly continue to honor those values personally. Colorado has one of the safest and most accessible voting systems in the country. During my tenure, I have successfully defended our votes before the U.S. Supreme Court, ensuring that every Coloradan’s voice is heard. I also stood against efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, including opposing a lawsuit brought by Texas’ attorney general to overturn other states’ elections. Then, after the devastating attack on the U.S. Capitol to undermine the 2020 presidential election, I led a bipartisan coalition of 50 states, territories and the District of Columbia that conveyed to the U.S. Attorney General that our states condemned the riot and that unlawful actors must be held responsible for their crimes. My fundamental commitment is to the rule of law and the protection of our democracy. I trust Colorado voters and will accept the outcome of the election.
Do you believe the 2020 Presidential Election was absent of widespread fraud and fairly won by Joe Biden?
The facts proved that there was no widespread fraud in the 2020 election. President Biden fairly won the election.
What’s the most Colorado thing you’ve done recently?
I was able to hike the Maroon Bells with my family and our dog, Zeke. It’s a beautiful spot in our state and a family tradition.
What is the last concert you attended?
My family and I went to Fiddler’s Green to see AJR. They were great.
What restaurant do you frequent most?
My neighborhood Panera Bread is my go-to. I’m known as a regular there, and the staff all know that my favorite order is my signature iced tea.
If you had a superpower, what would it be?
Baseball trivia knowledge.
What was the last book you read?
Project Hail Mary. It’s right up there with the Martian.
What is your least favorite household chore?
My kids and wife both attest that emptying the dishwasher is at the bottom of the list for me. But I am always happy to do the shopping.
If you had to pick one television show to watch forever, what would it be?
Seinfeld, hands down.
Did you have any New Year’s resolutions? What were they?
I committed to myself that I would get more exercise. Our family adopted a dog, Zeke, during the pandemic, and he loves his regular walks, making it easier to keep up with that resolution!
What were you most excited to do after pandemic restrictions eased?
Traveling with my family was something I missed. Recently, I took my daughter to college and helped her get settled into her dorm — I’m glad I was able to see her off.
What fun fact about you would most surprise people who know you?
I am an avid baseball fan and did play-by-play broadcasting in college. For me, sportscasting was a path not taken.