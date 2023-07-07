Scenes from the 2023 Denver Fan Expo, which was June 30 through July 2 at the Colorado Convention Center Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

More than 100,000 fans of pop culture flooded the Colorado Convention Center, June 29 through July 1, to attend the Denver Fan Expo.

Scenes from the 2023 Denver Fan Expo, which was June 30 through July 2 at the Colorado Convention Center Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

The eager attendees filed into the Denver convention center over the weekend, anxious to meet their favorite voice actors and movie and television stars, sport a vast universe of costumes and characters, as well as shop for all sorts of pop culture collectibles and art.

Scenes from the 2023 Denver Fan Expo, which was June 30 through July 2 at the Colorado Convention Center Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

Scenes from the 2023 Denver Fan Expo, which was June 30 through July 2 at the Colorado Convention Center Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

Scenes from the 2023 Denver Fan Expo, which was June 30 through July 2 at the Colorado Convention Center Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

Scenes from the 2023 Denver Fan Expo, which was June 30 through July 2 at the Colorado Convention Center Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

Scenes from the 2023 Denver Fan Expo, which was June 30 through July 2 at the Colorado Convention Center Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

Scenes from the 2023 Denver Fan Expo, which was June 30 through July 2 at the Colorado Convention Center Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

Scenes from the 2023 Denver Fan Expo, which was June 30 through July 2 at the Colorado Convention Center Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

Scenes from the 2023 Denver Fan Expo, which was June 30 through July 2 at the Colorado Convention Center Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

Scenes from the 2023 Denver Fan Expo, which was June 30 through July 2 at the Colorado Convention Center Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

Scenes from the 2023 Denver Fan Expo, which was June 30 through July 2 at the Colorado Convention Center Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

Scenes from the 2023 Denver Fan Expo, which was June 30 through July 2 at the Colorado Convention Center Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

Scenes from the 2023 Denver Fan Expo, which was June 30 through July 2 at the Colorado Convention Center Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

Scenes from the 2023 Denver Fan Expo, which was June 30 through July 2 at the Colorado Convention Center Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

Scenes from the 2023 Denver Fan Expo, which was June 30 through July 2 at the Colorado Convention Center Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

Scenes from the 2023 Denver Fan Expo, which was June 30 through July 2 at the Colorado Convention Center Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

Scenes from the 2023 Denver Fan Expo, which was June 30 through July 2 at the Colorado Convention Center Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

Scenes from the 2023 Denver Fan Expo, which was June 30 through July 2 at the Colorado Convention Center Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

Scenes from the 2023 Denver Fan Expo, which was June 30 through July 2 at the Colorado Convention Center Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

Scenes from the 2023 Denver Fan Expo, which was June 30 through July 2 at the Colorado Convention Center Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

The Fan Expo is the largest producer of pop culture conventions in the world and hosts more than 1 million fans throughout their yearly calendar of events.

Scenes from the 2023 Denver Fan Expo, which was June 30 through July 2 at the Colorado Convention Center Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

The top guests of this year featured the likes of Anakin Skywalker himself, Hayden Christensen, Tom Felton, from Harry Potter, Richard Dreyfus and Chevy Chase. A Scream reunion also took place with members of the original cast, including Skeet Ulrich, Neve Campbell, Jamie Kennedy and Matthew Lillard.

Scenes from the 2023 Denver Fan Expo, which was June 30 through July 2 at the Colorado Convention Center Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

The show has continually been a success in the Mile High City and is expanding their run dates to four days instead of the usual three.

Scenes from the 2023 Denver Fan Expo, which was June 30 through July 2 at the Colorado Convention Center Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

While the celebrity lists have yet to be decided, the expansion of an extra day will surely show the conventions growth and entice the large name celebrities that we have become used to seeing during the con.

Scenes from the 2023 Denver Fan Expo, which was June 30 through July 2 at the Colorado Convention Center Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado