AURORA | Congressman Jason Crow’s campaign announced a $1.2 million television ad buy Tuesday, signaling the final countdown to Election Day.

There are less than 45 days until ballots are due — Colorado ballots will start hitting mailboxes in mid-October — and it seems Aurora televisions will be filled with ads until then.

Crow unleashed a trio of ads focusing on his Army veteran status and work in Congress over the past two years. One ad focuses on the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, another on the environment and the third on affordable health care.

“A former Army Ranger who took his three combat tours of service to Congress where Bronze Star recipient Jason Crow is delivering a new generation of leadership,” a narrator says at the beginning of each ad. “Not just protecting our Colorado values from Trump, but fighting for Coloradans.”

Ads in the 6th Congressional District haven’t gone negative yet.

None of the ads mention Crow’s opponent Steve House, former Colorado GOP chairman. House has yet to launch television ads for the seat Crow won from now-Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman in 2018, but they can be expected in the not-so-far future.

Roger Hudson, House’s communications director, said the campaign will announce television ad buys later this week, and that “no one is surprised by Jason Crow’s out-of-state big donor advertising buy… Coloradans aren’t fooled by their huge money dump in an attempt to buy votes.”

