Chaz Tedesco unopposed for Adams County Commission District 2 seat

Adams County District 2

Charles “Chaz” Tedesco is running unopposed in Adams County’s 2nd commission district, which includes bits of Thornton, Commerce City and Henderson.

Tedesco will almost certainly continue to represent this swath of the north Denver metroplex, which includes major interchanges including Interstates 25, 270 and 76. District 2 also includes the Rocky Mountain Arsenal wildlife refuge.

A Democratic steelworker and union chief, Tedesco first won election for this slice of Adams County in 2013.

His personal journey influenced his work on the county commission. As a child, Tedesco was placed in various foster homes before he landed with a family in Northglenn. He’s now a champion of a county program finding emergency foster care for children.

Tedesco also sits on many regional and transportation-minded boards and commissions, extending his influence far beyond District 2, including the Airport Coordinating Committee, Aurora Economic Development Board of Directors and Aerotropolis Regional Transit Authority.

As of July 30, the most recent campaign finance report available, Tedesco raised almost $28,000 for his re-election bid.

He did not return the Sentinel’s candidate questionnaire.