DENVER | The Cherokee Trail baseball team generated some momentum prior to a lengthy lightning delay Saturday afternoon, then kept rolling on the other side to stay alive in the Class 5A Championship Series.

The 25th-seeded Cougars suffered their first defeat of the double-elimination tournament in the morning and trailed No. 6 Chaparral 1-0 through three innings at All-City Stadium as they faced elimination.

But a three-run rally in the top of the fourth inning — highlighted by Charlie Boyd’s two-run single plus a bases loaded walk to senior Colton Gray — gave coach Jon DiGiorgio’s team an advantage before the teams were cleared from the stadium for more than an hour with lightning in the area.

Cherokee Trail launched three-run rallies in the fifth and sixth innings as well and finished off a 9-4 victory that knocked the Wolverines out of the tournament. The Cougars will meet No. 3 Regis Jesuit (20-8) at 10 a.m. June 2 at All-Star Park to decide which Aurora program will play the subsequent game against No. 5 Rock Canyon.

The winner of that game moves on to a June 3 contest against No. 15 Valor Christian, which finished the first weekend of the tournament 3-0.

No. 1 Broomfield — the 2022 5A state champion — No. 6 Chaparral, No. 10 Rocky Mountain and No. 13 Mountain Vista were eliminated from the tournament on the opening weekend of play between games at All-Star Park and All-City Stadium.

