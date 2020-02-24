AURORA | Congressman Jason Crow is holding a town hall Monday evening, his first since trying the impeachment case against President Donald Trump.

The hour-long town hall is slated to begin at 5:30 p.m. at Aurora Central High School on Monday. Like previous meetings, the event doesn’t have a topical theme.

The webpage for the event says the town hall will be a chance for Crow to update constituents on his work in the district and in Washington.

Crow was named an impeachment manager and tried the case against Trump in the Senate last month.

He told the Sentinel prior to the trial that he considered his job as manager completely separate from the politics that revolved around the trial itself, but added that he thought “Coloradans and people in our community are very concerned about some of the most egregious abuses of this administration. They’re concerned about their public officials doing the right thing and putting the interests of the community and the country ahead of their own…”

Details and registration for the town hall can be found here.

— KARA MASON, Staff Writer