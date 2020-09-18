N Line, from Union Station to Thornton, opens next week

DENVER | The Regional Transportation District’s new N Line from Union Station to Thornton will open to the public Monday, Sept. 21, with free rides during the first week of service.

Part of RTD’s FasTracks program to expand service in the Denver metro area, the line will connect Union Station to stops in Denver, Commerce City, Thornton and Northglenn, according to RTD. The first 13 miles of the 18.5 mile route have been constructed; future stops will go through north Adams County.

A grand opening for the line will be livestreamed at 10 a.m. Monday on the RTD’s N Line webpage. Free rides will begin at noon and will go through Sunday, Sept. 27, according to a news release from RTD. Parking will also be free along the line for the first 90 days. From Sept. 28 through March 27, 2021, trips on the N Line will be $3 one way.

The line will run on a 30-minute schedule, and trips from Union Station to 124th Station in Eastlake will take 29 minutes, according to RTD.

Masks are required to be worn on all RTD services, and capacity is limited to 30 people per rail car.