A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. South southwest wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 62. South wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.