FRIDAY Oct. 16, 2020 — Weather and Virus watch

By
THE SENTINEL
-
119
Widespread smoke after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. South wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west. Tonight Widespread smoke before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.

For complete up-to-date data on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Aurora region, click here

