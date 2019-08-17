AURORA | The vast array of cultural food, dance and garb in Aurora will be in full display this weekend when the city’s annual Global Fest takes over city hall.

The 6th annual global culture festival is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday, August 17.

With about twenty percent of its residents foreign-born, Aurora prides itself on being a tiny United Nations. It’s the most ethnically diverse city in the state. Global Fest is maybe the easiest way to learn about your neighbors — hailing from all over the world — in one place.

Tickets are free, but food and beer vendors will make sure there are ample ethnic foods and thirst-quenchers for a price.

The Fest’s big events include an international fashion show, a parade and lots of music and dance performances.

You’ll likely meet and mingle with folks representing big immigrant populations in Aurora, including Latin Americans, Ethiopians, Iraqis, Bhutanese families and more.

The address for city hall, also known as the Aurora Municipal Center, is 15151 E. Alameda Parkway, Aurora, CO 80012.



Visit the City of Aurora’s Global Fest page to learn more.

— GRANT STRINGER, Staff Writer