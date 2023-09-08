AURORA | A call to check on an unconscious man at an Aurora car wash Thursday evening has turned into a fatal shooting investigation.

Police were called to a self-service car wash at 8900 block of East Colfax Avenue at about 6:15 p.m. to check on the condition of a man who appeared to be unconscious.

“When officers arrived at the scene, they located the man who was obviously deceased,” police spokesperson Joe Moylan said in a statement.

Coroner officials responding to the scene determined there the dead man had been shot.

“The call was elevated from a welfare check to homicide, prompting the response of the Crime Scene Unit and the Major Crime Homicide Unit,” Moylan said.

There is no suspect information in the case, police said. The man’s identity will be released later by coroner officials.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said