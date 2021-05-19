Police: Man fatally shot after dragging officers with car

ENGLEWOOD | A 22-year-old man was fatally shot by police in suburban Denver on Tuesday after he struck and dragged three officers with a stolen car, police said.

Uniformed officers were attempting to contact the man and a female passenger inside the car at an apartment complex in Englewood when they were hit, leading police to shoot the man, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The three officers were also taken to the hospital but police did not release details about their injuries.

The shooting will be investigated by a team of area law enforcement agencies. Body camera footage will not be released until all officers involved in the shooting have been interviewed, police said.