Officers in Colorado rescue goose with arrow lodged in body

BOULDER | Police in Colorado are looking for whoever shot a goose with an arrow, leaving it lodged in its body near its beak.

Police on Wednesday released video of the animal’s rescue in Boulder the day before to help find those responsible.

The video shows animal control officers using a net to capture the goose and then cutting off most of the arrow before taking it in for medical attention.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the animal was doing. But it had been wounded for over a week and was still able to fly, city public safety spokesperson Dionne Waugh said. The arrow was first seen in the goose on March 5 at a different location, but it was able to fly away when officers tried to capture it then, she said.