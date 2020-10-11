HD56: Carminati vs. Bockenfeld for state House District 56

More than 83,000 residents of Arapahoe and Adams counties live in House District 56, which wraps from Aurora’s southeastern tip to include the prairie east of the Denver metroplex. Bennett, Strasburg and Byers are represented in this vast district along with Brighton to the north.

This jurisdiction is one of Aurora’s wealthiest house districts. Here the median household income is $75,000, buoyed by higher-income residents in southeastern Aurora.

Republican Rod Bockenfeld is defending his seat from Democratic challenger Giugi Carminati and Libertarian Kevin Gulbranson.

Bockenfeld won the House seat in 2018 after defeating incumbent Phil Covarrubias in a primary challenge. Covarrubias is now a Republican candidate for Adams County’s fifth commissioner district.

Bockenfeld served as an Arapahoe County Commissioner for 12 years beginning in 2004 and served as chairman of the Board of County Commissioners. He was also chairman of the Denver Regional Council of Governments, which works on mobility and other issues, and has served on many other civic boards.

He describes himself as pro-life, pro-gun and a protector of the U.S. “free enterprise system.” He’s also guided by a general principle to “reduce government to the lowest practical level.”

During his time in the state legislature, Bockenfeld has sponsored a handful of bills. During the 2019 session, the Governor signed two of his initiatives: one established free, lifetime fishing and hunting licenses for disabled first responders; the second clarified processes to expunge a juvenile’s criminal record. Both laws were bipartisan efforts.

Bockenfeld’s only sponsored bill during the 2020 session would have established a tax credit to fund assistance for victims of human trafficking. That bill was killed in March as the novel coronavirus spread through Colorado.

Maria-Vittoria “Giugi” Carminati is running to unseat Bockenfeld. Carminati did not respond to the Sentinel’s candidate questionnaires.

On her website Carminati says she is running for House District 56 because she is “tired of our broken social contract. Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness are a commitment that our government should be upholding to all of us, every single day. But it isn’t.”

Carminati has deep roots as an activist and volunteer for liberal causes, including Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union in Texas. She runs a downtown Denver law firm, The Women’s Lawyer. Her work there focuses on domestic relationship cases, protection orders and criminal defense for women, according to its website.

A Democrat, she serves on the Colorado Community College Systems Board of Directors and the Colorado Women’s Bar Association Board of Directors.

According to Carminati’s website, her top priority is affordable housing. She said the Denver metroplex suffers from a “housing crisis.”

“Colorado in general and Aurora, in particular, has to continue its efforts, indeed, redouble those efforts, to ensure that our residents can rent and buy housing in their communities,” Carminati writes on her website.

She’s also focused on using government to facilitate more childcare options, so that lower-income parents in particular have options to advance their professional lives.

“Whether by subsidizing childcare providers, encourage in-home childcare centers, or pooling community resources, affordable childcare will be one of Giugi’s priorities as a legislator,” she says.

Carminati also sounded off proposals to keep health care low with state government plans, protect Colorado from climate change and fossil fuel extraction and make the marijuana industry more equitable for non-white, would-be entrepreneurs.

Gulbranson did not respond to the Sentinel’s queries. He does not have a website or any publicly-listed policy proposals. He unsuccessfully ran for House District 56 in 2016 and 2018.

As of Oct. 5, Bockenfeld has raised almost $15,000 for his re-election bid. Carminati has raised about half of that. Gulbranson has raised $0.

