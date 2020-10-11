HD42: Rep. Dominique Jackson unchallenged in state House District 42 reelection bid

First elected in 2016, the Aurora lawmaker has focused much of her legislative career on housing and environmental issues.

In the most recent session, she served as chair of the chamber’s energy and environment committee and sponsored a bill eventually signed by Gov. Jared Polis that increased penalties for entities found to have violated state air and water quality standards.

“It is important to me to pass legislation that reduces pollution in order to slow climate change,” Jackson wrote on her campaign website.

She also teamed with fellow Democrats Rep. Leslie Herod and Sen. Rhonda Fields to successfully shepherd a bill to Polis’ desk that tightened restrictions on discriminating against tenants based on their income.

Jackson originally succeeded Fields in the standing Democratic bastion after the latter moved to the state senate.

Jackson has spent $16,000 on her campaign so far, according to the most recent campaign finance filings.