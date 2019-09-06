Colorado clerk renounces party affiliation for 2020 election

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS | A Colorado county clerk has withdrawn from the Democratic Party ahead of the 2020 election.

The Steamboat Pilot & Today reported Wednesday that Routt County clerk and recorder Kim Bonner has renounced any political affiliation to make the office she runs northwest of Denver more inclusive.

Officials say one of the responsibilities of the clerk is to oversee the county’s elections.

Bonner says her office received multiple phone calls questioning the fairness of the voting system during the 2016 presidential election.

Bonner says she hopes being nonpartisan would promote confidence in local elections and boost voter participation, despite potential challenges she could face during her position’s reelection period.

Officials say voter suppression has been an issue in other states, and county clerks have been to blame.

