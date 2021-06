ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK | A backcountry skier died Sunday after losing control and sliding about 400 feet on a snowfield and into rocks in Rocky Mountain National Park, authorities said.

Bystanders witnessed the fall by the 68-year-old man from Loveland on Sundance Mountain, tried to render aid and also notified the park, park spokesperson Kyle Patterson said. The man’s body was flown out by helicopter. His name has not been released yet.