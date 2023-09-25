Britain’s King Charles III delivers a speech during a state dinner in the Hall of Mirrors at the Chateau de Versailles, west of Paris, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023 in Versailles. President Emmanuel Macron and King Charles III held talks in Paris on Wednesday at the start of a long-awaited three-day state visit meant to highlight the friendship between France and the U.K. (Benoit Tessier/Pool via AP)

French lawmakers from both the upper and the lower house of parliament applaud Britain’s King Charles III before his address at the French Senate, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023 in Paris. King Charles III will later meet with sports groups in the northern suburbs of Paris and pay a visit to fire-damaged Notre-Dame cathedral Thursday, on the second day of his state visit to France.( Emmanuel Dunand, Pool via AP)

Britain’s King Charles III waves to children as he is welcomed by Bordeaux mayor Pierre Homeric, center, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023 at the Bordeaux city hall, southwestern France. After pageantry and politics in Paris, Britain’s King Charles III heads south to Bordeaux to focus on a more personal passion: the environment. (AP Photo/Bob Edme, Pool)

Britain’s King Charles III addresses French lawmakers from both the upper and the lower house of parliament, at the French Senate Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023 in Paris. King Charles III will later meet with sports groups in the northern suburbs of Paris and pay a visit to fire-damaged Notre-Dame cathedral Thursday, on the second day of his state visit to France.( Emmanuel Dunand, Pool via AP)

French President Emmanuel Macron, center right, his wife Brigitte Macron, right, Britain’s King Charles III, center left, and Queen Camilla arrive for a state dinner, at the Chateau de Versailles, west of Paris, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. King Charles III of the United Kingdom starts a three-day state visit to France on Wednesday meant to highlight the friendship between the two nations with great pomp, after the trip was postponed in March amid widespread demonstrations against President Emmanuel Macron’s pension changes. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and Britain’s King Charles III toast during a state dinner in the Hall of Mirrors at the Chateau de Versailles in Versailles, west of Paris, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. President Emmanuel Macron and King Charles III held talks in Paris on Wednesday at the start of a long-awaited three-day state visit meant to highlight the friendship between France and the U.K. (Benoit Tessier/Pool via AP)

French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with Britain’s King Charles III during their visit to the Museum of Natural History to meet business leaders and talk about biodiversity, in Paris, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla are on a three-day state visit to Paris and Bordeaux. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

Britain’s King Charles III addresses French lawmakers from both the upper and the lower house of parliament at the French Senate, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023 in Paris. King Charles III will later meet with sports groups in the northern suburbs of Paris and pay a visit to fire-damaged Notre-Dame cathedral Thursday, on the second day of his state visit to France.( Emmanuel Dunand, Pool via AP)

Britain’s Queen Camilla plays table tennis as Britain’s King Charles III, French President Emmanuel Macron’s wife Brigitte Macron, and mayor of Saint-Denis Mathieu Hanotin, right, during a visit to a gymnasium, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023 in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. (Bertrand Guay, Pool via AP)

French President Emmanuel Macron and Britain’s King Charles, left, attend a state dinner in the Hall of Mirrors at the Chateau de Versailles in Versailles, west of Paris, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. President Emmanuel Macron and King Charles III held talks in Paris on Wednesday at the start of a long-awaited three-day state visit meant to highlight the friendship between France and the U.K. (Benoit Tessier/Pool via AP)

Britain’s King Charles III meets residents after visiting the Flower Market Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023 in Paris. The royal couple’s trip started Wednesday with a ceremony at Arc de Triomphe in Paris and a state dinner at the Palace of Versailles. King Charles will rejoin French President Emmanuel Macron in front of Notre-Dame Cathedral to see the ongoing renovation work aimed at reopening the monument by the end of next year, after it was devastated by a fire in 2019.(AP Photo/Christophe Ena; Pool)

Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla visit the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral rebuilding site, Thursday, Sept, 21 2023 in Paris. On the second day of his state visit to France, King Charles met with sports groups in the northern suburbs of Paris and pays a visit to fire-damaged Notre-Dame cathedral. (Christophe Petit Tesson, Pool via AP)

Britain’s Queen Camilla , left, French President Emmanuel Macron’s wife Brigitte Macron, second left, and Britain’ s King Charles III talk to children exercising boxing during a visit to a gymnasium, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023 in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

French President’s wife Brigitte Macron, left, and Britain’s Queen Camilla smile during their visit to the “Bibliotheque Nationale de France” (BNF – French National Library), as they present a new French-British literary prize to be awarded for the first time next year, Thursday, Sept.21, 2023 in Paris. (Bertrand Guay, Pool via AP)

PARIS | Playing ping-pong, strolling through a Bordeaux vineyard, dodging raindrops at a Paris flower market — Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla paid a special state visit to France that at times looked richly royal, and at times strikingly ordinary.

There was plenty of pomp for Charles’ first journey to France as monarch, and red carpets every day. Champagne toasts at the Palace of Versailles. A standing ovation in the French Senate. Curtseying children waving British flags.

For a trip whose running theme was Charles’ concern about climate change, there was plenty of weather, too.

Wind whipped the evening gowns as guests arrived for the state dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte.

Rain doused well-wishers hoping for a glimpse of the royals visiting the working class town of Saint-Denis, riding a tram through the streets of Bordeaux, and admiring the flora at the Queen Elizabeth Flower Market in Paris.

The sunglasses came on for the royal couple’s final stop of the tour, to an organic vineyard. A moody llama snubbed the royal visitors, before they raised their wine glasses in farewell.