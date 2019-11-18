3 killed in wreck near Colorado Springs on Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS | A crash involving three vehicles near Colorado Springs has resulted in the deaths of three people.

The Colorado State Patrol says the crash occurred about 3 p.m. Sunday at an intersection in El Paso County east of Colorado Springs when one of the vehicles ran a stop sign.

According to the patrol, a Honda CR-V ran a stop sign, collided with a Ford F-150 and then with a Jeep Cherokee.

The victims’ names weren’t immediately released, but the patrol says all three were in the vehicle that ran the stop sign. It described them as a 75-year-old female driver and two passengers — a 57-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man.

Three other people were injured. Their injuries were described as not life-threatening.