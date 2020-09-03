2 hospitalized after early morning apartment fire in Aurora

AURORA | Two people were hospitalized and seven units were damaged during an apartment fire on East Colfax Avenue early Thursday morning, according to Aurora Fire Rescue.

The blaze at a building in the 16300 block of Colfax was called under control shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sept. 3, fire officials wrote on Twitter.

Paramedics evaluated four people following the fire, and two residents were eventually taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A total of 14 people have been displaced from their homes, according to Lt. Ben Pfeiffer, spokesman for Aurora Fire.

Firefighters also extricated a pair of cats from the charred building. Neither of the felines were harmed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to tweets. Foul play has not been ruled out, according to Pfeiffer.

“The cause of fire is still undetermined, but criminal activity is suspected and they are pursuing as such,” he wrote in an email.