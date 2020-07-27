The Latest: No positive COVID-19 tests in NHL last week

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

The National Hockey League reported zero players tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

The league says it administered a total of 4,256 tests to more than 800 players from July 18-25. Two players tested positive during the first week of training camps July 13-17.

Players and staff from the 24 teams participating in the expanded Stanley Cup playoffs traveled to the hub cities of Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta, on Sunday. They’re now in a quarantined bubble and will be tested daily after every other day testing during camp.

NASCAR

The NASCAR weekend in late August at Dover International Speedway will take place without fans.

Delaware state officials denied the track’s request to host a limited number of fans Aug. 21-23 in the interest of public health and safety. The track is to host a NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series on Saturday and Sunday of that weekend.

NASCAR has run race weekends without fans with limited exceptions, notably at tracks in Tennessee and Texas.