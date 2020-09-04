Colorado Rockies (18-19, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (29-10, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Colorado: Antonio Senzatela (3-1, 3.32 ERA). Los Angeles: Dustin May (1-1, 2.83 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers 0; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Colorado will square off on Friday.

The Dodgers are 19-8 against NL West opponents. Los Angeles has slugged .463, good for third in the National League. Mookie Betts leads the team with a .604 slugging percentage, including 20 extra-base hits and 12 home runs.

The Rockies are 11-11 against NL West Division opponents. Colorado ranks seventh in the MLB in hitting with a .262 batting average, Charlie Blackmon leads the club with an average of .343.

TOP PERFORMERS: Betts leads the Dodgers with 20 extra base hits and is slugging .604.

Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 19 extra base hits and is slugging .576.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Joe Kelly: (right shoulder), Pedro Baez: (groin), Cody Bellinger: (lat strain), Justin Turner: (hamstring).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Joe Harvey: (elbow), Wade Davis: (right shoulder), David Dahl: (back), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder), Chris Owings: (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.