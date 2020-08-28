San Diego Padres (19-14, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (16-15, third in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: San Diego: Zach Davies (4-2, 3.03 ERA). Colorado: Kyle Freeland (2-1, 2.87 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Jake Cronenworth is riding an 11-game hitting streak as San Diego readies to play Colorado.

The Rockies are 9-7 against teams from the NL West. Colorado ranks fifth in the league in hitting with a .261 batting average, Charlie Blackmon leads the club with an average of .390.

The Padres are 11-12 against NL West Division opponents. San Diego’s team on-base percentage of .332 is fourth in the National League. Cronenworth leads the lineup with an OBP of .415.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blackmon leads the Rockies with 28 RBIs and is batting .390.

Manny Machado leads the Padres with 20 extra base hits and 27 RBIs.

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Joe Harvey: (elbow), Chi Chi Gonzalez: (bicep), Wade Davis: (right shoulder), David Dahl: (back), Chris Owings: (hamstring).

Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: (shoulder), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (lat), Tommy Pham: (right hand), Francisco Mejia: (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.