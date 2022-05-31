Miami Marlins (19-27, fourth in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (22-26, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: TBD; Rockies: German Marquez (1-5, 6.30 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Miami Marlins.

Colorado is 22-26 overall and 15-11 in home games. The Rockies have a 12-6 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Miami has a 19-27 record overall and a 9-15 record on the road. The Marlins have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .238.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Iglesias is 11th on the Rockies with a .317 batting average, and has 10 doubles, six walks and 15 RBI. Charlie Blackmon is 11-for-36 with a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Jazz Chisholm has seven home runs, 10 walks and 27 RBI while hitting .271 for the Marlins. Garrett Cooper is 13-for-34 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .271 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by three runs

Marlins: 2-8, .217 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland: day-to-day (ankle), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Marlins: Joey Wendle: day-to-day (hamstring), Brian Anderson: day-to-day (back), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Jesus Luzardo: 15-Day IL (forearm), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.