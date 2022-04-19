Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland (21) reacts after giving up an RBI-double to Chicago Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki in the first inning of a baseball game, April 14, 2022, in Denver. Freeland has another chance to earn his first win of the season when he starts against the Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Philadelphia Phillies (3-7) vs. Colorado Rockies (7-3)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Kyle Gibson (1-1, 3.09 ERA, .86 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (0-2, 10.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -125, Rockies +107; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Colorado had a 74-87 record overall and a 48-33 record in home games last season. The Rockies averaged 8.3 hits per game last season and totaled 182 home runs.

Philadelphia went 82-80 overall and 35-46 on the road last season. The Phillies batted .240 as a team in the 2021 season with a .726 OPS.

INJURIES: Rockies: Garrett Hampson: 10-Day IL (hand), Robert Stephenson: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Lucas Gilbreath: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Phillies: Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Odubel Herrera: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Sherriff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar

