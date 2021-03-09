Reds rally in the fourth, top Rockies 6-4

Tejay Antone allowed just two hits and struck out three over three scoreless innings for Cincinnati Monday in a 6-4 spring training victory over Colorado.

Jeff Hoffman followed with three scoreless innings, allowing three hits and striking out four.

Jonathan India stole home to cap a four-run fourth inning for the Reds.

Kyle Freeland allowed two hits and a walk over his three-inning start for the Rockies.

Ryan Castellani came on in the fourth and walked three and hit a fourth, forcing in a run.

Minor leaguer Jameson Hannah hit his first home run of the spring with two aboard.