Washington Nationals (9-16, fifth in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (13-10, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (0-4, 8.69 ERA, 2.09 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Rockies: Austin Gomber (1-2, 3.86 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -149, Nationals +127; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals play the Colorado Rockies leading the series 1-0.

Colorado has gone 9-5 in home games and 13-10 overall. The Rockies have the highest team slugging percentage in MLB play at .427.

Washington has a 3-11 record at home and a 9-16 record overall. Nationals hitters are batting a collective .246, the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play.

The matchup Wednesday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Joe has five doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight RBI while hitting .273 for the Rockies. Randal Grichuk is 12-for-36 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Josh Bell has a .366 batting average to rank second on the Nationals, and has six doubles and three home runs. Cesar Hernandez is 14-for-41 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .242 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Nationals: 3-7, .277 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Garrett Hampson: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Nationals: Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Sean Doolittle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 10-Day IL (biceps), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.