Colorado Rockies (2-1, second in the NL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (3-1, second in the NL West)
Oakland, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Athletics: Daniel Mengden (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)
BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies visit the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday.
The Athletics went 52-29 in home games in 2019. Oakland averaged 8.5 hits with 3.5 extra base hits per game and 23 total triples last season.
The Rockies went 28-53 on the road in 2019. Colorado hit .265 as a team with 3.6 extra base hits per game and 41 total triples last season.
INJURIES: Athletics: A.J. Puk: (shoulder).
Rockies: Peter Lambert: (elbow).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.