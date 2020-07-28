Colorado Rockies (2-1, second in the NL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (3-1, second in the NL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Athletics: Daniel Mengden (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies visit the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday.

The Athletics went 52-29 in home games in 2019. Oakland averaged 8.5 hits with 3.5 extra base hits per game and 23 total triples last season.

The Rockies went 28-53 on the road in 2019. Colorado hit .265 as a team with 3.6 extra base hits per game and 41 total triples last season.

INJURIES: Athletics: A.J. Puk: (shoulder).

Rockies: Peter Lambert: (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.