Colorado Rockies (14-15, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (13-17, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (2-4, 4.38 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 35 strikeouts). Diamondbacks: Alex Young (1-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

LINE: Rockies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies visit the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

The Diamondbacks finished 38-38 against NL West Division opponents in 2019. Arizona pitchers had a WHIP of 1.31 last year while striking out 8.8 hitters per game.

The Rockies went 32-44 in division play in 2019. Colorado pitchers had an ERA of 5.56 last season while striking out 7.8 hitters per game.

The teams meet for the third time this year. Arizona leads the season series 2-1.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (elbow), Merrill Kelly: (right shoulder), Andrew Chafin: (left finger), Madison Bumgarner: (back), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Joe Harvey: (elbow), Chi Chi Gonzalez: (bicep), Wade Davis: (right shoulder), David Dahl: (back), Charlie Blackmon: (quad), Chris Owings: (hamstring), Tony Wolters: (left knee).

