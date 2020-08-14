Texas Rangers (8-9, second in the AL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (12-6, first in the AL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Lance Lynn (2-0, 1.16 ERA, .94 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Rockies: Ryan Castellani (0-0, .00 ERA, .25 WHIP, 3 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers visit the Colorado Rockies on Friday.

The Rockies went 43-38 in home games in 2019. Colorado hit .265 as a team with 3.6 extra base hits per game and 41 total triples last year.

The Rangers finished 33-48 in road games in 2019. Texas pitchers struck out 8.5 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 5.06.

The teams meet for the third time this year. Colorado leads the season series 2-1.

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Chi Chi Gonzalez: (bicep), Wade Davis: (right shoulder), Chris Owings: (left hamstring).

Rangers: Edinson Volquez: (oblique), Joe Palumbo: (ulcer), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Nick Goody: (back spasms), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Danny Santana: (forearm).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.