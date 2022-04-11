Colorado Rockies (2-1) vs. Texas Rangers (1-2)

Arlington, Texas; Monday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (0-0); Rangers: Taylor Hearn (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -134, Rockies +114; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers open a two-game series at home against the Colorado Rockies on Monday.

Texas had a 60-102 record overall and a 36-45 record in home games last season. The Rangers pitching staff averaged 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up five runs per game in the 2021 season.

Colorado went 74-87 overall and 26-54 in road games a season ago. The Rockies scored 4.6 runs per game while allowing 4.9 last season.

INJURIES: Rangers: Jon Gray: 10-Day IL (blister), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Richards: 10-Day IL (blister)

Rockies: Robert Stephenson: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Lucas Gilbreath: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

