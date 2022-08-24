Texas Rangers (56-67, third in the AL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (54-70, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Martin Perez (9-4, 2.80 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 132 strikeouts); Rockies: Jose Urena (2-4, 4.71 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -135, Rockies +114; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies face the Texas Rangers with a 1-0 series lead.

Colorado is 36-31 at home and 54-70 overall. Rockies hitters have a collective .407 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the NL.

Texas has gone 29-33 in road games and 56-67 overall. The Rangers have a 23-51 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

The matchup Wednesday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with 24 home runs while slugging .499. Ryan McMahon is 11-for-34 with two doubles and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Corey Seager has 15 doubles, a triple and 26 home runs for the Rangers. Nate Lowe is 15-for-40 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .234 batting average, 5.60 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Rangers: 6-4, .248 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Alex Colome: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yonathan Daza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Kuhl: 15-Day IL (hip), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Rangers: Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (finger), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar