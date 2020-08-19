Houston Astros (13-10, second in the AL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (13-10, second in the AL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (1-2, 1.90 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Rockies: Ryan Castellani (0-0, 1.04 ERA, .58 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 12 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies face the Houston Astros on Wednesday.

The Rockies finished 43-38 in home games in 2019. Colorado hit 224 total home runs and averaged 9.3 hits per game last year.

The Astros finished 47-34 in road games in 2019. Houston pitchers had a WHIP of 1.13 last season while striking out 10.3 hitters per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Houston leads the season series 2-0.

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Chi Chi Gonzalez: (bicep), Wade Davis: (right shoulder), David Dahl: (back), Chris Owings: (hamstring).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (undisclosed), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), George Springer: (undisclosed), Michael Brantley: (quad), Yordan Alvarez: (knee), Aledmys Diaz: (groin).

