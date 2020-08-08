Colorado Rockies (10-3, first in the NL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (5-10, fourth in the NL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Castellani (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts); Mariners: Nick Margevicius (0-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 5 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Colorado Rockies on Saturday.

The Mariners went 35-46 on their home field in 2019. Seattle averaged 8.1 hits per game last year while batting .237 as a team.

The Rockies went 28-53 away from home in 2019. Colorado hit .265 as a team with 3.6 extra base hits per game and 224 total home runs last season.

The teams meet for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Mariners: Kendall Graveman: (neck), Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Austin Adams: (knee), Mitch Haniger: (back), Tom Murphy: (left foot).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Chi Chi Gonzalez: (bicep), Wade Davis: (right shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar